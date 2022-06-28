Here's what former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson has already told the Jan. 6 committee

A video of Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, appears on screen during the hearing on June 23. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who is expected to testify publicly on Tuesday, has answered the Jan. 6 House select committee’s questions during three separate sessions and went over “new ground” with the panel last month, though it was not immediately clear what was discussed during that deposition.

During one hearing last week, the committee played a video clip of Hutchinson testifying that Meadows and former President Donald Trump’s onetime attorney Rudy Giuliani were involved in early conversations about putting forward fake slates of electors – a core tenet of the broader effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The panel has also played video of Hutchinson testifying that Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, wanted then-Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark to take over the department – connecting another key part of Trump’s effort to upend Joe Biden’s election win.

“He wanted Mr. Clark – Mr. Jeff Clark – to take over the Department of Justice,” she said of Perry in a clip of her deposition that was played at a hearing last week.

Hutchinson also named several Republican members of Congress who, she said, had inquired about pardons, either for themselves or others, in the lead-up to Jan. 6, according to other video played by the committee during its hearings, including: Perry and Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jim Jordan of Ohio and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

CNN has reported that during one of her interviews with the committee, Hutchinson said Trump had suggested to Meadows that he approved of the “hang Mike Pence” chants from rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

She also testified that Trump had complained about his then-vice president being hustled to safety while Trump supporters breached the Capitol, the sources previously told CNN.

CNN previously reported that Hutchinson was likely to testify in person during one of the committee’s upcoming hearings after she replaced her lawyer who had significant links to Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

She was not willing to risk getting a contempt of Congress charge in order to impede the probe, the source familiar said, and the change in representation was a sign that she was more willing to cooperate with the committee.