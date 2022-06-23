Rusty Bowers, Arizona House speaker, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Secretary of State, and Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Secretary of State chief operating officer, are sworn in for a hearing of the Select committee on June 21. (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol wrapped up its fourth hearing of the month on Tuesday. The panel presented evidence that showed how former President Donald Trump and his allies pressured election officials and workers in an effort to overturn the election.

Witnesses testified how they would not agree to Trump's requests and how election lies led to threats and harassment. The committee heard testimony from Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer Gabe Sterling as well as Fulton County, Georgia, election worker Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss.

Here are the top lines you might have missed:

Some of the same players: Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, said that the same people — namely former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and former Trump lawyer John Eastman — were pressuring state election officials at the same time they were pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence. She said both pressure campaigns were happening “simultaneously” and are both “independently serious.” She then played a clip from a deposition by former Attorney General William Barr who said allegations of election fraud in Georgia had “no merit.”

Danger to election officials: The committee played a video that described what election officials had to deal with in the days after the election. This included text messages, phone calls, voicemails and protests outside their homes. Witnesses also described people calling them and their families.

Pressure in Arizona: Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers told the committee Tuesday that Trump pressured him to interfere with the election during a late December 2020 phone call and that he bluntly told the sitting President that he wouldn't do anything illegal for him. "I took an oath," Bowers said, recalling what he told Trump. "For me to do what you do would be counter to my oath." About two weeks later, Trump lawyer John Eastman called Bowers to discuss the election, according to Bowers' testimony. Eastman continued pressing Bowers to intervene in the Electoral College process, even if it was legally questionable, saying, "just do it and let the courts sort it out," according to Bowers.

Brad Raffensperger: Raffensperger said he and his team investigated "every single allegation" of election fraud from former President Trump — and they came up with nothing indicating any fraud whatsoever. He said in the face of threats and harassment to him and his family, he didn't walk away because he knew his office had followed the law. "I think sometimes, moments require you to stand up and just take the shots," he said. "We followed the law and we followed the Constitution, and at the end of the day, President Trump came up short."

Gabe Sterling: Sterling described the misinformation and threats that were being directed at workers in the days after the election. During testimony, he recalled the moment he "lost it" when he found out an election contractor working for Dominion Systems was receiving death threats "that had been posted by some QAnon supporters." After that, he started trying to combat misinformation at news conferences and said that he even argued with some family members about false claims of election fraud.

Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss: Moss was accused by Trump and others of carrying out a fake ballot scheme in Fulton County, Georgia. She said she and her family received threats and Trump's lies turned her life "upside down." Moss told the committee about "hateful" and "racist" threats she received via Facebook. The committee also played video of recorded testimony from Moss' mother, Ruby Freeman. She said she lost her "name and her reputation," adding that she left her home for about two months ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, after the FBI told her it wouldn't be safe. Freeman said agents told her she needed to stay away until "at least the inauguration." She also testified that even today there is "nowhere" she feels safe.

