The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its fifth hearing this month. Here are some of the top headlines.

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol just wrapped up its fifth hearing of the month.
The committee heard from a panel of former top Justice Department officials: Jeffrey A. Rosen, the former acting attorney general; Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general; and Steven Engel, the former assistant attorney general for the office of legal counsel.
Much of the hearing was centered around Jeffery Clark, then the department’s top energy lawyer. Clark pushed Trump’s fraud claims inside the Justice Department and Trump considered putting Clark in charge.
Here are the top headlines you might have missed:
- Jan. 3, 2021, Oval Office meeting: At this meeting, witnesses testified that several Justice Department and White House officials pushed back on Trump’s potential move to install Clark as attorney general so he could use the powers of the DOJ to overturn the 2020 election. Donoghue said he didn't mince words with Trump, telling the then-President he had a “great deal” to lose if Clark was appointed. He said Clark did not have the “skills, the ability and the experience to run the department,” adding that the conversation was “heated” and no one in the room supported Clark. Rosen, who was also in the meeting, testified that he told Trump that he would not allow the Justice Department to do anything to overturn the election.
- Possible resignations “en masse”: Donoghue said that he set up a meeting with assistant attorney generals at the Department of Justice and asked what they would do if Clark was made head of the department by Trump. He testified that those in the meeting “said they would resign en masse.” Adding, “All, without hesitation, said they would resign.”
- No basis for a special counsel probe: Engel, who was the head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, which provides legal advice to the executive branch, said there was no legal basis to appoint a special counsel to investigate voter fraud in 2020. “Neither Barr nor Rosen believed (a special counsel) was appropriate or necessary in this case,” Engel said, referring to former attorney general William Barr who repeatedly said there was no evidence of fraud. Rep. Adam Kinzinger who has been leading much of the questioning said, “An investigation led by a special counsel would just create an illusion of legitimacy and fake cover for those who want to object” to the 2020 election.
- Calls to seize voting machines: Donoghue testified that Trump asked Rosen to seize voting machines from state governments. Rosen testified that he told the then-President that there was no “legal authority” since “we had seen nothing improper with regards to the voting machines.” Rosen also said he told Trump experts at the Department of Homeland Security told the DOJ there was nothing wrong with the voting machines. Using the DOJ, or any other federal agency, to seize machines would have been an unprecedented step but Trump made clear that he wanted his allies to pursue it as an option.