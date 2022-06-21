3 Georgia election officials testified about Trump's intimidation efforts. Here's what they told the committee.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, left, testifies next to Gabe Sterling, his chief operating officer, on Tuesday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, just wrapped up its fourth hearing of the month.

The panel heard live testimony from several Georgia election officials about former President Trump's efforts to try to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election, incorrectly claiming there was voter fraud.

The witnesses testified about the details of their conversations with the former President. They also said they experienced threats and harassment as a result of Trump's lies. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer Gabe Sterling and former Fulton County, Georgia, election worker Wandrea "Shaye" Moss were on the panels.

Raffensperger emerged as a national figure in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Trump urged Georgia's chief elections officer to "find" enough votes to overturn the state's election results.

The Georgia Republican had already spoken privately with the Jan. 6 committee about his experience in addition to testifying before the special grand jury in the criminal probe into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

Here’s what the officials told the Jan. 6 committee:

Brad Raffensperger: Raffensperger said he and his team investigated "every single allegation" of election fraud from former President Trump — and they came up with nothing indicating any fraud whatsoever.

He said in the face of threats and harassment to him and his family, he didn’t walk away because he knew his office had followed the law. “I think sometimes, moments require you to stand up and just take the shots,” he said. “We followed the law and we followed the Constitution, and at the end of the day, President Trump came up short.”

Raffensperger said the numbers don't lie, explaining to the committee how the ballots were checked three separate times, all with very close accuracy. "Every allegation we checked. We ran down the rabbit trail to make sure our numbers were accurate," he said.

Gabe Sterling: Sterling described the misinformation and threats that were being directed at workers in the days after the election. During testimony, he recalled the moment he "lost it" when he found out an election contractor working for Dominion Systems was receiving death threats "that had been posted by some QAnon supporters." After that, he started trying to combat misinformation at news conferences and said that he even argued with some family members about false claims of election fraud.

He said the job of the secretary of state's office is to continue to combat that feeling and "get the facts out, do our job, tell the truth, follow the Constitution, follow the law and defend the institutions... and the institutions held."

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss: Moss was accused by Trump and others of carrying out a fake ballot scheme in Fulton County, Georgia. She said she and her family received threats and Trump's lies turned her life "upside down." Moss told the committee about "hateful" and "racist" threats she received via Facebook.

“A lot of threats, wishing death upon me. Telling me that, you know, I'll be in jail with my mother and saying things like 'be glad it's 2020 and not 1920,'" Moss said, adding that she loved her job and loved helping voters with any questions they had.

The committee also played video of recorded testimony from Moss’ mother, Ruby Freeman. She said she lost her “name and her reputation,” adding that she left her home for about two months ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, after the FBI told her it wouldn’t be safe. Freeman said agents told her she needed to stay away until “at least the inauguration.” She also testified that even today there is "nowhere" she feels safe.

Read takeaways from today's hearing here.