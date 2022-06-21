Department of Justice expected to be focus of next Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday 

The House select committee confirmed its next public hearing — scheduled on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET — will be about former President Donald Trump's attempt to use the Justice Department to back his election disinformation.
It will be the fifth hearing this month, and feature live testimony from Richard Donoghue, the former Deputy attorney general, committee chairman Bennie Thompson said.
Thompson said at the hearing on Tuesday, the committee is trying to show that the people Trump and his allies have pressured to overturn the election were roadblocks "for his attempt to cling to power."
"On Thursday, we hear about another part of that scheme. His attempt to corrupt the country's top law enforcement body — the Justice Department — to support his attempt to overturn the election," Thompson said.
More background: The hearing is poised to revisit the drama at the department the weekend before Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump tried to install the department's top energy lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, as attorney general because he was sympathetic to Trump's unfounded theories of voting fraud. Clark had proposed the DOJ could give Georgia support to convene a special session to investigate the election, well after federal investigators found no evidence of widespread election fraud.
At a Jan. 3, 2021, Oval Office meeting, Donoghue and others told Trump that resignations would cascade across the top tiers of the Justice Department if Clark were made attorney general.
CNN previously reported the committee was also planning to have testimony from then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and the Office of Legal Counsel head Steven Engel. They, along with Donoghue and others from the White House counsel's office, convinced Trump not to replace the department's leadership.
