"I will not break my oath": Arizona House speaker says he rejected Giuliani's requests regarding voting fraud

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifies on Tuesday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers told the Jan. 6 committee that Rudy Giuliani and former President Trump were asking him for things that go "against my oath."

Bowers said Trump and his allies had asked him for two things during a phone call: one was to hold an official committee hearing at the Capitol "so that they could hear this evidence and we could take action hereafter." He said Giuliani never provided evidence of voting fraud and Bowers refused to allow the hearing because he didn't want to be part of "the circus" and didn't "want to be used as a pawn."

Bowers said Giuliani's second request was to remove electors of President Joe Biden and replace them. "I said, that's totally new to me. I've never heard of any such thing," Bowers told the committee during his testimony as he recounted the moment.

"I said look, you are asking me to do something that is counter to my oath when I swore to the Constitution to uphold it, and I also swore to the Constitution and the laws of the state of Arizona," Bowers said. "This is totally foreign as an idea or a theory, to me, and I would never do anything of such magnitude without deep consultation with qualified attorneys."

"You are asking me to do something against my oath, and I will not break my oath," he added.

Bowers said that the requests not only went against his oath, but also went against his "most basic foundational beliefs."

"There was no evidence being presented of any strength," he said. "Anything that would say to me you have a doubt, deny your oath. I will not do that," he added.

"It is a tenet of my faith, that the Constitution is divinely inspired of my most basic foundational beliefs — and so for me to do that because somebody just asked me to, it's foreign to my very being. I will not do it," Bowers added.

Watch: