Cheney: What Trump wanted Pence to do "was not just wrong, it was illegal and unconstitutional"

US Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's vice chairwoman, delivers remarks at the start of Thursday's hearing. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, opened today's hearing by taking direct aim at former President Donald Trump.

"Today we're focusing on President Trump's relentless effort to pressure Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes on January 6," Cheney said.

She played a clip of Pence describing what happened in a speech. "President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said.

"What the President wanted the Vice President to do was not just wrong, it was illegal and unconstitutional," Cheney said after the video played.

Cheney went on to say:

"President Trump was told repeatedly that Mike Pence lacked the constitutional authority and legal authority to do what President Trump was demanding he do."