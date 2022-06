Eastman denies discussing Supreme Court matters with Supreme Court Justice Thomas or his wife

Greg Jacob, left, and J. Michael Luttig were the two witnesses testifying on Thursday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on Thursday detailed how former President Donald Trump tried to pressure his vice president to join in his scheme to overturn the presidential election — and how Pence's refusal put his life in danger as rioters called for Pence's hanging on Jan. 6, 2021.

Two witnesses testified during Thursday's hearing who advised Pence that he did not have the authority to subvert the election: former Pence attorney Greg Jacob and retired Republican judge J. Michael Luttig.

The committee walked through how conservative Trump attorney John Eastman put forward a legal theory that Pence could unilaterally block certification of the election — a theory that was roundly rejected by Trump's White House attorneys and Pence's team but nevertheless was embraced by the former President.

The next committee hearing will be this upcoming Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here are the key takeaways from the committee's third hearing this month:

The panel tied the Mike Pence pressure campaign to the Jan. 6, 2021 violence: The committee tried to connect Trump's pressure campaign against Pence to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, by weaving together testimony from Pence aides, Trump's public statements and comments from rioters at the Capitol.

Some of the most compelling evidence came from the rioters themselves.

Many of them had listened to Trump's rallies where he claimed — inaccurately — that the election was rigged against him, and Pence had the power to do something about it while presiding over the Electoral College certification. While the insurrection was underway, they cited Trump's comments about Pence.

And many of them saw, in real-time, Trump's tweet criticizing Pence while the Capitol was under attack, where he said Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."

The point of highlighting this on Thursday was to lay the blame for the violence at Trump's feet. And right after the attack, many top Republicans agreed with that conclusion. But over the last year and a half, many Republicans have shied away from blaming Trump, and the committee hopes to change that.

Former Trump White House attorney Eric Herschmann told the committee that Eastman told him he was willing to accept violence in order to overturn the 2020 election. The panel played video from Herschmann's deposition where he described a conversation with Eastman about his claims that the vice president could overturn the election in Congress.

Herschmann warned Eastman that his strategy, if implemented, was "going to cause riots in the streets."

"And he said words to the effect of, 'There's been violence in the history of our country in order to protect the democracy, or to protect the republic,' " Herschmann said.

The star of Thursday's hearing was not in the room: One person noticeably absent on Thursday was the star of the hearing himself: the former vice president.

The committee cast Pence as the hero — making the case that American democracy would have slipped into a state of chaos had he succumbed to Trump's pressure campaign.

But as the committee touted Pence's commitment to the Constitution and bravery on Jan. 6, 2021, it was impossible to ignore the fact that the former vice president was not in the room.

Instead, the committee relied on live witness testimony from two former Pence advisers who appeared to speak on his behalf.

Earlier this year, the committee's chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, had suggested the committee would seek testimony from Pence. Still, the prospect of Pence appearing before the committee, particularly in public, has always been viewed as a long shot — to say the least.

Asked Wednesday if the committee is still interested in hearing from Pence, committee aides demurred, telling reporters the investigation is ongoing and therefore they cannot provide details about any engagement with a particular witness.

"Nothing new to share on that, other than we continue to search for facts and if there is more to share, we'll share it in the future," one of the aides said.

The fact that two of Pence's former advisers appeared Thursday, and his former chief of staff Marc Short testified on camera behind closed doors, indicates that Pence was not actively seeking to block those around him from sharing information with the committee in his stead.

Read more more takeaways from today's hearing here.