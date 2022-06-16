Eastman "eviscerates" his own legal argument in October 2020 document, committee says

Even John Eastman, the conservative lawyer who helped craft the scheme to overturn the election results on Jan. 6, 2021, knew his legal theory was bogus, the House select committee argued Thursday.
In a document revealed in the committee's third public hearing, Eastman picks apart a proposal that former Vice President Mike Pence could determine which electors to count in the Jan. 6 congressional session.
Writing comments in a blue font into an October 2020 draft letter to then-President Donald Trump, Eastman pointed out that "the 12th Amendment only says that the President of the Senate opens the ballots in the joint session and then, in the passive voice, that the votes shall then be counted."
"Nowhere does it suggest that the President of the Senate gets to make the determination on his own," he continued, referring to Pence in his role as the head of the Senate.
"The person writing in blue eviscerates that argument," committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar said.