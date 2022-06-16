Eastman emailed Giuliani asking to be put on a list of possible pardon recipients after Jan. 6

John Eastman speaks in Boulder, Colorado, in April 2021. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images)

Conservative attorney John Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani a few days after Jan. 6 and asked to be included on a list of potential recipients of a presidential pardon, the House Select Committee revealed during Thursday's hearing.

The committee said Eastman made the request to Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s former attorney, in an email that is in its possession.

“I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” the email from Eastman to Giuliani reads.

Eastman did not ultimately receive a pardon and refused to answer the House select committee’s questions about his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, repeatedly pleading the Fifth Amendment during his deposition.

The committee argued during Thursday’s hearing that Eastman’s requests for a pardon, and his decision to repeatedly plead the Fifth when questioned previously by the panel, indicates Eastman knew his actions were potentially criminal.

CNN previously reported that Giuliani and other Trump associates had raised the idea of receiving preemptive pardons in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, but the US Capitol riot had complicated his desire to pardon himself, his kids and personal lawyer.

At the time, several of Trump's closest advisers also urged him not to grant clemency to anyone involved in the Jan. 6 attack, despite Trump's initial stance that those involved had done nothing wrong.