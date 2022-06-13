Campaign officials say they told Trump not to declare victory on election night 2020

Video of Bill Stepien's testimony is shown during the hearing on June 13. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Two senior Trump campaign officials testified to the Jan. 6 committee that they told him not to prematurely declare victory on election night 2020 – but that he went ahead and did it anyway.

“It was far too early to be making any calls like that,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in videotaped testimony, a portion of which was played Monday. “Ballots were still being counted… it was far too early to be making any proclamation like that.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller told the committee during his closed-door interview that he told Trump that “we should not go declare victory until we have a better sense of the numbers.”

This matters because it’s part of the committee’s central argument that Trump was told that he lost and shouldn’t declare victory – and that he kept lying about voter fraud and trying to overturn the results.

Stepien said in his deposition that he advised Trump to say that it was “too early to tell” who won but that “we were proud of the race we ran… and think we’re in good position.” But Stepien said Trump made it clear to him that he disagreed with that plan, and he would be declaring victory anyway. Miller said that Trump said that anyone who didn’t support that approach was “weak.”

Late on election night, in an address to the nation from the White House, Trump baselessly said, “we did win this election” and falsely claimed that he was the victim of a nationwide voter-fraud conspiracy.

The committee played clips of Stepien’s and Miller’s testimony, though they haven’t released transcripts of their full depositions. Miller complained last week that the panel cherry-picked some of his words. Stepien was supposed to testify in-person today but pulled out this morning because his wife is in labor.