Catch up: Here were the key moments from today's Jan. 6 committee hearing

The House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol held its second public hearing of the month on Monday, which was focused on former President Trump's lies about the 2020 election.
The committee heard testimony today from several witnesses, including former Fox digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt, conservative Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg, former US attorney for the North District of Georgia BJay Pak and former Republican Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt — who all said it was clear President Biden won the 2020 election and Trump's claims of fraud were not factual.
The panel also played video of recorded depositions from witnesses, including son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Attorney General William Barr. Ex-Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien was slated to testify today but did not appear at the hearing because his wife is in labor. Instead, the panel showed video of his closed-door interviews.
If you're looking to get caught up on the hearing, here were some of the key moments:
- Trump claimed there was a “big vote dump” in Detroit, which Barr said wasn’t true. “I said, ‘Did anyone point out to you – did all the people complaining about it point out to you, you actually did better in Detroit than you did last time?’ I mean, there’s no indication of fraud in Detroit,” Barr said of his conversation with former President Trump.
- Barr says Trump's election fraud claims in Philadelphia "absolute rubbish": Barr also shot down efforts by Trump to suggest there was significant fraud that could have impacted election results in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. "The President has repeatedly suggested there was some kind of outpouring of unexpected votes in inner-city areas like Philadelphia," Barr said in a video clip. The former attorney general referenced a January interview with NPR where Trump suggested that more people voted in Philadelphia than there were voters. "That was absolute rubbish," Barr said of the claim.
- Barr said Trump claimed major fraud before there was "any potential of looking at evidence": Barr told the committee that Trump claimed there was major fraud underway “right out of the box on election night … before there was actually any potential of looking at evidence,” according to a previously unseen video clip from his closed-door interview with the panel played during today’s hearing.
- Barr said he reiterated “they wasted a whole month on these claims on the Dominion voting machines, and they were idiotic claims.” Trump’s outside lawyers and right-wing media made baseless claims that Dominion voting machines had been used to change votes in the election. “I specifically raised the Dominion voting machines, which I found to be among the most disturbing allegations – disturbing in the sense that I saw absolutely zero basis for the allegations, but they were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, members of the public,” Barr said.
- Jared Kushner said he opposed Rudy Giuliani's 2020 election lies: Some Trump’s top aides were deeply uncomfortable with the conspiracy theories that his outside advisers were pushing about the 2020 election, according to new testimony revealed at the hearing. In a videotaped deposition, Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, said he opposed Giuliani’s post-election activities, though based on Kushner’s own description of his pushback, it did not sound all that forceful. “I guess, yes,” Kushner said, explaining that he told Trump that Giuliani’s strategy was “basically not the approach I would take if I was you.” Kushner said Trump responded by expressing “confidence in Rudy.”
- An ex-Trump campaign manager said the former President disagreed on election night that it was too early to declare victory: A video clip was played during the hearing featuring former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien describing a conversation he had with Trump on election night, in which Trump disagreed with Stepien’s recommendation to say it was too early to call the race. The committee played video from Stepien’s deposition where he said that it was his recommendation to say it was “too early to tell” who won the race. “The President disagreed with that,” Stepien said. “I don’t recall the particular words. He thought I was wrong, he told me so, and that they were going to go in a different direction."
- Former White House lawyer said he never believed Dominion Voting Systems had switched votes: Eric Herschmann, a lawyer who worked in the Trump White House, told the committee he never believed conspiracy theories that election contractor Dominion Voting Systems had switched votes. "I thought the Dominion stuff was ... I never saw any evidence whatsoever to sustain those allegations," Herschmann said in his taped deposition, of which the committee played a short clip. "His view was shared by many of the Trump team whom we interviewed," Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney said. Cheney also quoted former Barr, who called the Dominion accusations "complete nonsense."
- Alleged "suitcase of ballots" was an official lockbox, former US attorney for North District of Georgia says: Former US Attorney BJay Pak said Georgia Secretary of State's office investigated a claim by the Trump team of suitcases full of ballots being pulled out from underneath tables after poll watchers were told to leave in Georgia. Pak said his office conducted its own investigation and found that the "suitcase full of ballots" was an official lockbox where ballots were stored to be kept safe.
- Former Philadelphia city commissioner says Trump's tweet escalated level of threats against him and his family: Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican, said the threats against him became more specific and more graphic after former President Donald Trump tweeted against him following the 2020 election. "On some level it feels almost silly to talk about a tweet, but we can really see the impact that they have. Because prior to that [tweet], the threats were pretty general in nature," he told the Jan. 6 committee. "After the President tweeted at me by name, calling me out the way that he did, the threats became much more specific, much more graphic. And included not just me by name but included members of my family by name, their ages, our address, pictures of our home."
Read takeaways from today's hearing here.