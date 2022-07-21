Thompson: Committee "will reconvene in September to continue laying out our findings to the American people"

Jan. 6 committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said at the opening of the hearing that the panel will continue to outline its findings to the American public in September.
"Our investigation goes forward. We continue to receive new information every day. We continue to hear from witnesses. We will reconvene in September to continue laying out our findings to the American people," he said.
"As that work goes forward, a number of facts are clear: there can be no doubt that there was a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn an election overseen and directed by Donald Trump," he continued.
Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the committee, said that the panel will take a break from public hearings next month but resume in September.
“Our committee will spend August pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts, before convening further hearings this September,” Cheney said during her opening remarks.
More background: Committee members have said their investigation is ongoing. The hearings have so far elicited numerous revelations and led to new witnesses coming to Capitol Hill for closed-door depositions as recently as this week.
The panel has conducted eight public hearings so far, and has presented a substantial amount of evidence connecting former President Donald Trump to the deadly riot at the US Capitol, and highlighting his three-plus hours of inaction after his supporters started attacking the building that day.