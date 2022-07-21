Thompson: Committee "will reconvene in September to continue laying out our findings to the American people"

Former President Trump speaks during a rally in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, is returning to prime time for its eighth hearing that will seek to show in minute-by-minute detail how former President Donald Trump failed to act while the US Capitol was under attack.

The committee's focus at Thursday's 8 p.m. ET hearing will be on the 187 minutes that elapsed between Trump concluding his speech at the Ellipse at 1 p.m. ET, when he told his supporters to march to the Capitol, to when Trump released a video at 4:17 p.m ET — when he told the rioters to leave the Capitol.

Committee aides say that the panel will show how Trump "refused to act to defend the Capitol" while rioters were attacking it. The committee has spoken with multiple former Trump aides who were with him that day — including former White House counsel Pat Cipollone — and their video depositions are expected to be used to help tell the story of what was going on inside the White House on Jan. 6.

Cipollone, for instance, told former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that Trump needed to intervene or else "people are going to die," former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified.

Meadows responded by telling Cipollone that Trump "doesn't want to do anything," Hutchinson said, and that Trump even agreed with the rioters chanting about hanging Vice President Mike Pence.

The House is also expected to show clips of video outtakes of Trump recording a message to his supporters on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the riot.

Two former White House aides who quit after Jan. 6 former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews — will testify at Thursday's hearing, CNN has previously reported (the committee has not officially announced witnesses for the event).

Previous reporting from CNN and others, as well as excerpts from committee depositions that have been publicly released — have detailed how Trump was watching television outside the Oval Office as rioters breached the Capitol walls. Before Trump released his video telling the rioters to go home, he sent out several tweets that did not tell them to leave the Capitol — as well as one attacking Pence for not joining his scheme to try to overturn the 2020 election.

On Thursday, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 committee who will be leading the hearing, tweeted new video clips from depositions of Trump aides describing how he watched the Capitol riot unfolding on TV in his private dining room.

The deposition clips are from White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, Pence's national security adviser Keith Kellogg, Trump's executive assistant Molly Michael, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

