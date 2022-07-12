Audio
Jan. 6 committee to hold seventh hearing

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Published 8:59 AM ET, Tue July 12, 2022
2 min ago

Analysis: What the committee has revealed — and what it means so far

Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson

The committee takes center stage in Washington again this week with its Tuesday televised hearing amid indications it will seek to make a direct connection between former President Trump and the far-right extremists who helped rioters smash their way into the halls of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

As it enters the probable endgame of its investigation, the committee is gathering momentum and whipping up a serious debate over a question with staggering implications: should an ex-President of the United States be charged for alleged crimes against the Constitution that occurred when he was in office?

What the committee has revealed

Through witnesses who were around Trump, hauls of text messages, interviews with key players and even family members of the ex-President, the committee has built a damning case about his insurrectionist behavior.

  • Trump was told multiple times by campaign aides, lawyers and White House officials that he lost to Joe Biden in November 2020. But he persisted with fantastical claims of voter fraud that have deeply damaged US democracy.
  • He imposed extreme pressure on local Republican leaders in key states like Arizona and Georgia to overthrow Biden's election victories and his attacks severely impacted the lives of election workers in the Peach State.
  • The ex-President tried to bully top officials in the Justice Department into simply saying that the election was stolen to boost his efforts to overthrow the results in battleground states, witnesses testified. He only backed off at the threat of mass resignations.
  • Trump knew that some of the protesters at his January 6 rally were armed but goaded them to march up to Capitol Hill to disrupt the certification of Biden's election win anyway, according to testimony from a key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
  • As protesters called for then-Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged, Trump told staff that Pence deserved it after he failed to implement Trump's scheme to overturn the election results, Hutchinson said in another piece of bombshell testimony.

What all this means so far

  • With every hearing and every key witness who talks to the committee, the case against Trump grows stronger. The ex-President's attempt to conceal key details about his dereliction of duty has failed.
  • The committee's evidence, its use of videotaped testimony from key witnesses and the live appearance of some others have created a head-spinning narrative of an assault on the US political system that is still hard to countenance.
  • The impact of the testimony is strengthening debate over whether the committee, which has no power to launch criminal charges, should nevertheless recommend a Justice Department investigation into Trump.
  • The question is whether any case would be strong enough to justify a risky prosecution of an ex-President. It's important to remember that the hearings are similar to a prosecutor laying out a case. But none of the witnesses has been cross-examined, holes in their testimony have not been teased out and the panel is presumably only knitting together evidence and testimony that best fits its case.
  • The committee exists in a political context as well as an investigative one. It's always been unlikely that a probe that includes Democrats and two Republicans who have rejected Trump — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois -- would reshape GOP opinion about the ex-President. Most polling shows attitudes toward the committee split on partisan lines. But the evidence piled up by the panel could still have a role in Republican politics. It poses an implicit question to GOP primary voters about whether they really want to make the 2024 election into a rerun of Trump's lies about 2020. And if general election voters choose Trump in 2024, no one can say they weren't warned about his threat to American democracy.
  • Ultimately, it will be up to Attorney General Merrick Garland and senior Justice Department officials to decide whether evidence collected by the committee rises to the level of criminal liability. This would be one of the most acute political questions faced by an attorney general in recent years.
  • That's because a prosecution of Trump would not only ignite a fearsome political firestorm. It could create a precedent that could lead to abuse in years to come. An unscrupulous future administration could, for example, turn the might of the Justice Department against political opponents who lose power. This in itself would pose a huge risk to the integrity of American democracy.
  • Trump is itching to launch a 2024 presidential campaign, even before the midterm elections, CNN has reported. The aim may not just be to block out potential GOP rivals and to capitalize on Biden's poor approval numbers. A new campaign would make it easier for Trump to brand any formal investigation against him as politically motivated.

Read the full analysis here.

2 min ago

Former Oath Keeper spokesperson expected to testify at today's hearing

From CNN's Devan Cole, Morgan Rimmer and Aaron Pellish

Jason Van Tatenhove
Jason Van Tatenhove (KDVR)

Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesperson and self-described "propagandist" for the Oath Keepers, is expected to testify on Tuesday, a source familiar with the hearing plans confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

Van Tatenhove told Colorado TV station KDVR of his invitation last week. The hearing is expected to zero in on how the violent mob came together and the role of extremist groups in the deadly insurrection.

Van Tatenhove told KDVR he was never a member of the group but described himself as a former "employee." He didn't work for them for very long but claims to have insight into the organization's inner workings.

"I did get a lot of inside access," Van Tatenhove told KDVR.

Tuesday's hearing will be led by Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Stephanie Murphy of Florida, CNN has learned.

2 min ago

Here's what the Jan. 6 committee is expected to present this afternoon

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol conducts a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC, on June 16.
The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol conducts a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC, on June 16. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

If the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has taught us anything, it's that our understanding of that day is far from settled.

While much of the country watched the insurrection in real-time one and a half years ago on live television, the panel's public hearings have delivered critical context to the circumstances around it.

Members of the panel previewed on Sunday their next public hearing, on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, which will zero in on how the violent mob came together and the role of extremist groups in the deadly insurrection. The hearing will be led by Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Stephanie Murphy of Florida, CNN has learned.

Connecting the dots. "We are going to be connecting the dots during these hearings between these groups and those who were trying — in government circles — to overturn the election. So, we do think that this story is unfolding in a way that is very serious and quite credible," Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California said of Tuesday's hearing and another that hasn't been scheduled in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Extreme encouragement. Murphy told NBC on Sunday that the panel could present evidence that members of Congress encouraged extremist groups to come to Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, echoing then-President Donald Trump's tweet in December 2020 that January 6 would "be wild." She called that tweet a "siren call" for those groups.

Trump's tweets. Raskin told CBS that Tuesday's hearing will reveal the "fundamental importance of a meeting that took place in the White House on December the 18th," after which Trump sent out the tweet asking his supporters to come to DC on January 6.

Read more about Tuesday's hearing here.