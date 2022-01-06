Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

One year since Capitol riot

live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

Live Updates

Today marks one year since the deadly Capitol insurrection

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:27 a.m. ET, January 6, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

CNN reporter describes what she experienced inside the Capitol building one year ago

From CNN's Daniella Diaz

One year ago today, CNN Capitol Hill reporter Daniella Diaz planned to work the overnight shift to assist with covering the election certification process, but in a shocking turn of events, Diaz was inside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

In her firsthand account shared on a Twitter thread ahead of the one-year anniversary of the riot, Diaz recalled seeing a crowd of protesters coming closer and closer to the Capitol building before it was breached. Diaz and staffers were then in lock down in a room on the House side of the Capitol for "several hours."

"There was nothing to eat and I was starving. Then hours later police came and told us we only had 5 minutes to evacuate the Capitol," Diaz recounted on Twitter.

Diaz was then evacuated to a separate Capitol building where "we stayed hours in an undisclosed location until we were cleared to return to the Capitol. I was offered leftover pizza by a Capitol staff member — my first real meal of the day — around 4 pm. I’m still incredibly grateful for that, otherwise I wouldn’t have eaten that day."

Diaz stayed at the Capitol until the election was certified:

"It took hours but the joint session resumed & the election results were certified. It was 4:30 am on Jan. 7 & I wanted to go home but the city was locked down and it was impossible to find a ride," Diaz recalled.

You can read her full account here:

8 min ago

"There really hasn't been an end to Jan. 6," says US Capitol Police officer 

Two police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, reflected on what has changed over the past year — and what hasn't.

"This doesn't necessarily feel like an anniversary," US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn told CNN. "There really hasn't been an end to Jan. 6. So once accountability has been had, then you can start to heal and then you can start to look forward."

Dunn said that the Justice Department, the FBI and the Jan. 6 committee need to have "unimpeded access" to present the full facts of what happened that day.  

"You can't fully move on until you understand what happened and also correct it and keep it from happening again. To this day, that has not happened, in my opinion. And the people that are saying 'move on,' how can you move on when there's been no accountability for what happened that day?" Dunn said.

Michael Fanone, a former DC Metropolitan Police officer and current CNN law enforcement analyst, said he's "just angry" one year after the insurrection.  

"I went through the whole rolodex of emotions, and now I'm just angry. I would ask anybody who doubts the reality of Jan. 6 to question your motivations behind that," Fanone said.

He said he is "incredibly proud" of his actions and those of countless other officers on Jan. 6, 2021, plus the agencies and lawmakers investigating it.

"But at the same time, I'm incredibly disappointed. I'm disappointed by our lack of progress as a country. We're still engaging in the same violent rhetoric that resulted in Jan. 6. We are still experiencing a cultural war, deep divisions. In a lot of ways, I think our politicians have doubled down on the words and actions that led to an insurrection," he said.

23 min ago

How Congress is marking today's 1-year anniversary

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a slate of events around the US Capitol to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

"These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness," Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

Starting at noon ET today, there will be a prayer and a moment of silence on the House floor followed by a "Historic Perspective" conversation between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham "to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th."

Lawmakers will then share their accounts of the attack in a session presided over by Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, followed by a prayer vigil with members of the House and Senate on the steps of the Capitol.

The insurrection, which began as members of Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, commanded the nation's attention as violent scenes of rioters attacking officers and destroying parts of the Capitol were broadcast live across the country.

The ensuing chaos led to the deaths of multiple people the day of the attack or shortly thereafter, while several officers who responded to the Capitol during the attack later died by suicide.

31 min ago

Biden will "speak to truth" of Jan. 6 on anniversary, White House says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
(Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

President Biden will "speak to the truth of what happened" on Jan. 6, 2021 when he delivers remarks inside the US Capitol building on the first anniversary of its assault on Thursday, the White House says.

He'll address the day's historic significance and reflect on what it means for the country a year later.

"On Thursday the President is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance," press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

The President also intends to honor heroes who helped protect the Capitol and discuss steps still needed to protect democracy.

"He will also speak to the work we still need to do to secure and strengthen our democracy and our institutions to reject the hatred and lies we saw on January 6 and to united our country," Psaki said.

More on today's events: Biden's Thursday morning address will kick off a planned day of events at the Capitol meant to mark the year since insurrectionists breached the building. Their goal was to interrupt a certification of Biden's victory.

At the time, Biden called the riot "an unprecedented assault on our democracy and an attempt to subvert our Constitution and interfere with the peaceful transfer of power."

A year later, Biden plans to reflect on what the event meant and where it fits within the history of the country.

He'll also "commemorate the heroes of Jan. 6, especially the men and women of law enforcement who fought to uphold the constitution and protect the Capitol and the lives of the people who were there," Psaki said. Because of their efforts, our democracy withstood an attack from a mob and the will of more than 150 million people who voted in the president election was ultimately registered by Congress."