One year ago today, CNN Capitol Hill reporter Daniella Diaz planned to work the overnight shift to assist with covering the election certification process, but in a shocking turn of events, Diaz was inside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

In her firsthand account shared on a Twitter thread ahead of the one-year anniversary of the riot, Diaz recalled seeing a crowd of protesters coming closer and closer to the Capitol building before it was breached. Diaz and staffers were then in lock down in a room on the House side of the Capitol for "several hours."

"There was nothing to eat and I was starving. Then hours later police came and told us we only had 5 minutes to evacuate the Capitol," Diaz recounted on Twitter.

Diaz was then evacuated to a separate Capitol building where "we stayed hours in an undisclosed location until we were cleared to return to the Capitol. I was offered leftover pizza by a Capitol staff member — my first real meal of the day — around 4 pm. I’m still incredibly grateful for that, otherwise I wouldn’t have eaten that day."

Diaz stayed at the Capitol until the election was certified:

"It took hours but the joint session resumed & the election results were certified. It was 4:30 am on Jan. 7 & I wanted to go home but the city was locked down and it was impossible to find a ride," Diaz recalled.

