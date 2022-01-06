Scarf that congresswoman carried on the day of the insurrection featured voting card of enslaved ancestor 

Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester discussed the significance of the scarf that she carried with her on the day she was sworn in and on Jan. 6, 2021, which features the voting card that belonged to her "great-great-great-grandfather" who was enslaved.
Rochester said that her sister "found a record of the returns of qualified voters and Reconstruction oath." That record was from 1867, Rochester added.
"At the bottom is an 'X.' Our great-great-great-grandfather, who was a slave, marked this 'X; to have the right to vote," Rochester said about the record replicated on the scarf. "I carried it on the day I was sworn in as my proof that we've been through slavery, we've been through Reconstruction, we've been through Jim Crow. And I carry it as my inspiration of what is left to do. We can't give up. We cannot give up. And we will not give up."