Today marks one year since the deadly Capitol insurrection

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 11:02 PM ET, Thu January 6, 2022
1 hr 24 min ago

Scarf that congresswoman carried on the day of the insurrection featured voting card of enslaved ancestor 

Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester displays a scarf featuring the voting card that belonged to her "great-great-great-grandfather" who was enslaved.
Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester discussed the significance of the scarf that she carried with her on the day she was sworn in and on Jan. 6, 2021, which features the voting card that belonged to her "great-great-great-grandfather" who was enslaved.

Rochester said that her sister "found a record of the returns of qualified voters and Reconstruction oath." That record was from 1867, Rochester added.

"At the bottom is an 'X.' Our great-great-great-grandfather, who was a slave, marked this 'X; to have the right to vote," Rochester said about the record replicated on the scarf. "I carried it on the day I was sworn in as my proof that we've been through slavery, we've been through Reconstruction, we've been through Jim Crow. And I carry it as my inspiration of what is left to do. We can't give up. We cannot give up. And we will not give up."

1 hr 17 min ago

Rep. Liz Cheney says her father visited the House today to "pay his respects"

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney walk through the US Capitol on Thursday.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee investigating January 6 and one of its only two Republican members, spoke about why her father Dick Cheney felt moved to visit the House earlier today on the one-year anniversary of the US Capitol riot.

Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter were the only two Republicans on the House floor during a remembrance of the riot.

"Well, he has such tremendous love for the institution of the House. And obviously, it's something that we've shared. And he's also been so troubled watching what's unfolded, certainly watching the attack last year. And he really wanted to be here today. He wanted to be here to pay his respects. He wanted to be here to commemorate the grave nature of what happened. And really to help to remind people of the ongoing threat," Liz Cheney told CNN during its special.

The Jan. 6 committee has been investigating the attack and the events leading up to it since earlier this year. Much of the committee's work to this point has taken place behind closed doors, and an interim report on its findings is not expected until the summer.

1 hr 39 min ago

Police officer says doorway he stood in front of to defend the Capitol on Jan. 6 still isn't reinforced

US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, left, speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper alongside DC Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges.
US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said that there's still "a lot of work to do" to physically secure and reinforce the US Capitol, expressing frustration over areas that have not been addressed.

"We still have a lot of work to do. I hope that this — the planning, the logistics of protecting the Capitol improve or has improved, but there are things that have not," Gonell told CNN during its special.

Gonell discussed how the door that he defended at the US Capitol is still not reinforced and said that measures like that could help boost morale among police officers.

"I just walked, this morning, from the same entrance where I almost lost my life and them as well, and the only thing that has changed is the glass on the door. The door has still not been reinforced. I wish they had, it's been almost a year now. I think a lot of officers, if they see a lot of reinforcement of the building, that will give them a lot of sense of protection a lot of things will improve and that will help with morale, it will help with retaining officers as well," Gonell said.

1 hr 14 min ago

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester: I "saw the guns and I realized I don't have anything to protect me but God"

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

One year since the riot on the US Capitol, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat from Delaware, remembers how quickly the focus of the day shifted as the violence erupted.

"I was in that gallery... we volunteered to go up there to witness the peaceful transfer of power, to witness the certification of this presidency," Blunt Rochester began, before noting the inexplicable change of focus.

"When it all broke out, I just remember, [thinking] figure it out, how do we get out of here, how do you open this, how do you get around this room," she said.

Blunt Rochester remembers ultimately feeling defenseless, having only her faith to lean on.

"By the time we made it through, all the way to the other side of the chamber, I looked down and saw the guns, and I realized I don't have anything to protect me but God," she said.

Growing emotional while sharing her story with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Blunt Rochester revealed that her moment of faith was shared by others even outside of Washington.

"People around the country have said to me, 'When you got down on your knees and prayed, we got down on our knees.' Families across the country," she said.

Aside from the physical danger of that day, Blunt Rochester is also quick to reflect upon the political and national significance of the riot.

"We just don't want people to forget how close we came to losing our democracy. If a number of us had died, we wouldn't have been able to go back in and vote to certify that election," noted the lawmaker. "That's how serious it was."

1 hr 46 min ago

Rep. Jason Crow calls the events of Jan. 6 surreal and something he's "processing to this day"

(CNN)
The last thing Rep. Jason Crow expected on Jan. 6, 2021, was to step back into his prior life as a US Army Ranger, he told CNN one year after the US Capitol was stormed by insurrectionists.

Crow, a Colorado Democrat, said "that's a life I thought I had left behind a long time ago."

"I was a different person then, that was before I was a father, before I was a member of Congress. You have a certain mindset, you have a certain mentality when you're doing that work, going to war time and time again. I had moved past that," Crow added. "And on Jan. 6 of last year, a lot of that came back to me. In my prior life, integrated with my present life. I didn't quite know how to handle that. It's still something I'm processing to this day. It was a very surreal feeling. At the same time, I'm glad that I had some of that skill set to draw upon because I just took my emotion, put it in a box and set it aside and I created a mental checklist."

Crow was famously pictured crouched down comforting Rep. Susan Wild, a Pennsylvania Democrat, while taking cover as rioters entered the Capitol a year ago.

1 hr 37 min ago

Officer at Capitol riot: "It was because of politics Jan. 6 happened"

From CNN's Leinz Vales

(CNN)
One year after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said Thursday that no one can deny that “January 6 was political.”

“How can you say that we're making it political?” Dunn said during a CNN special. “The whole incident of Jan. 6, the insurrection, was political, and it was politically motivated. Politics wasn't inflicted in it during the investigation. It was because of politics that Jan. 6 happened.”

Last year, Dunn and his fellow officers met with members of Congress to garner support for an independent commission to investigate the attack on the US Capitol, but the House bill was blocked in the Senate by Republicans. The House went on to create a select committee to investigate the events surrounding the riot.

1 hr 24 min ago

Former DC police officer: Capitol Police needs to change "leadership culture" within the department 

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

A former DC Metropolitan police officer says that one year since the riot, the Capitol Police department still needs to improve, specifically at the executive level.

"I think the most important change that needs to be made specifically inside the United States Capitol Police, they need to change the leadership culture within the department and that's something that starts at the top," says Michael Fanone, who defended the Capitol during the insurrection.

"The failures of the US Capitol Police's command staff on Jan. 6 are outrageous. And they still have yet to be addressed," said Fanone.

"There are members of their command staff that do not belong in a position of leadership," he said, adding, "They should not be responsible for officers' lives."

Fanone also stated that he feels certain shortcomings from one year ago should have been met with job termination.

"They failed them on January 6th and it's time that they found a different career path," he aded.

1 hr 21 min ago

Pelosi on measures being taken to secure the US Capitol: "More needs to be done"

(Sarah Silbiger for CNN)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the measures being taken to secure the US Capitol building following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Pelosi told CNN's Anderson Cooper that measures to physically secure the building are being implemented to make the Capitol more "sturdy so that people cannot break in that way" they did on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pelosi also said that more focus needs to be put on US Capitol personnel, specifically the police department.

She went on to explain how the pandemic has impacted efforts to bulk up the department, adding that it has impacted the reopening of the Capitol building to the general public.

"The Capitol Hill police, the morale, the numbers, the intelligence divisions and the rest, that is all moved way down the line," she said during a CNN special.

"More needs to be done. And one of the reasons that it's not easy as it could be is Covid. Because these police have to be trained and training academies have to be open to do that, for the number of weeks and then they come back here and get further training. So while they have enthusiastic people who want to sign up, there's still a delay because of Covid," Pelosi continued.

In July 2021, the House passed a $2 billion Capitol Hill security spending bill in response to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

2 hr 13 min ago

Former DC police officer: "We have not attained the accountability that I would have expected"

(CNN)
Former DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone said that watching footage from the riot at the Capitol last year is a reminder of how much still needs to be done to hold the insurrectionists accountable.

"I have a difficult time now, I think, it doesn't draw any personal emotion about, like, the experience that I went through, but it does make me angry that here we are a year out, and we have not attained the accountability that I would have expected," Fanone told CNN during its special after being asked if it is tough to watch footage from the riot.

Some context: A year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Justice Department continues to press forward on the biggest investigation in FBI history, with 700 people already arrested and hundreds more offenders still at large and several more years of prosecutions ahead.

But the expansive investigation has yet to shed light on how vigorously the former president and political allies could be investigated for inciting rioters by spreading a lie that the election was stolen and asking them to march to the Capitol.

After opening aggressively, with prosecutors raising the prospect of using a rarely used seditious conspiracy law to charge some Capitol attackers, the Justice Department since Attorney General Merrick Garland took office in March 2021 has settled into a less headline-grabbing approach that Justice officials say is intended to keep the probe away from the political maelstrom.

Read more about the investigation here.

CNN's Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz contributed reporting to this post.