Cheney on fellow Republicans downplaying the Capitol riot: "That’s how democracies die"

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who is the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 select committee, said that her fellow GOP colleagues who are downplaying the gravity of the Capitol riot are "failing to live up to their oath of office."
Cheney told CNN's Jake Tapper:
"That's how democracies die. That if you have members of political parties who ignore an attack, we've never before been in a situation where the President himself provoked a violent assault on this Capitol building. And when you sit here in Statuary Hall night, you realize how sacred this place is. Any American who would enable or look the other way or dismiss what happened or refuse to do their duty to get to the bottom of it, I think is failing to live up to their oath of office and to their duties as a citizen of this great nation."