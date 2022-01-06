Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

One year since Capitol riot

live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

Live Updates

Today marks one year since the deadly Capitol insurrection

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 2:02 p.m. ET, January 6, 2022
21 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 49 min ago

Biden: "We are in a battle for the soul of America"

President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on Thursday.
President Joe Biden speaks at the US Capitol on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Biden wrapped up his remarks marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol assault on a hopeful note, saying Jan. 6 "marks not the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance of liberty and fair play." 

"Don't kid yourself. The pain and scars from that day run deep," the President said, adding, "We are in a battle for the soul of America. A battle that by the grace of God, the goodness and gracious, greatness of this nation we will win." 

"I know how difficult democracy is. I'm crystal clear about the threats America faces. I also know our darkest days can lead to light and hope from the death and destruction the vice president referenced in Pearl Harbor, from the brutality of Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus bridge came historic voting rights legislation," Biden continued. 

"Now, let's step up, write the next chapter in American history, for Jan. 6 marks not the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance of liberty and fair play. I did not seek this fight brought to this Capitol one year ago today. But I will not shrink from it either."

"I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation, I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy. We will make sure the will of the people is heard, that the ballot prevails, not violence, but authority in this nation will always be peacefully transferred," the President continued. 

"I believe the power of the presidency and the purpose is to unite this nation, not divide it. To lift us up, not tear us apart. It is about us, about us, not about me. Deep in the heart of America burns a flame, almost 250 years ago, of liberty, freedom and equality," Biden concluded.

3 hr 30 min ago

Biden stresses the need to protect voting rights

From CNN's Chandelis Duster

In his speech today marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, President Biden stressed the importance of protecting voting rights – a right that was long fought for throughout history, including during the civil rights and women’s suffrage movements. Here's what Biden said:

“The former president who lies about this election and the mob that attacked this capitol could not be further away from the core American values. They want to rule or they will ruin. Ruin what our country fought for at Lexington and Concord, at Gettysburg and Omaha beach, Seneca Falls, Selma, Alabama. And what we're fighting for: The right to vote.”

Some context: In July 1848, the first women’s rights convention was held in Seneca Falls, New York, known as the Seneca Falls Convention. The two-day convention was organized by prominent women's rights activists Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott and others. During the convention, Stanton unveiled her Declaration of Sentiments that is modeled after the Declaration of Independence and 12 resolutions for women’s rights were also discussed.

More than 300 people attended the convention, according to the National Park Service, including abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

3 hr 53 min ago

Biden repeatedly condemned Trump's role in the Capitol riot — but he didn't once mention him by name

US President Joe Biden gives a speech on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot.
US President Joe Biden gives a speech on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot. (Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images)

While President Biden repeatedly mentioned former President Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and the days leading up to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, he never called him by his name.

In a speech at the US Capitol marking the anniversary of the riot, Biden referenced referenced "the former President," but did not say "Trump."

"Here's the truth: A former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest, and America's interest. And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution," Biden said at one point.

He also detailed exactly what Trump did during the insurrection without calling him out by name.

Biden described how a "former president" sat in "the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, and the nation's Capitol under siege."

4 hr 3 min ago

Biden calls out 3 "big lies" that Trump and his allies have pushed as "twisted"

President Joe Biden departs after finishing his speech at the Capitol's Statuary Hall.
President Joe Biden departs after finishing his speech at the Capitol's Statuary Hall. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden outlined what he called three "big lies" that former President Trump and supporters have pushed before and after Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden said they are trying to rewrite history by claiming the first "big lie," that the insurrection actually took place on Election Day.

Biden said it is a "twisted" way to look at America.

"The election of 2020 was the greatest demonstration of democracy in the history of this country. More of you voted in that election than have ever voted in all of American history. Over 150 million Americans went to the polls and voted that day — in a pandemic, some at great risk to their lives. They should be applauded, not attacked," Biden said. 

"The former president and supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote and subvert our elections. It is wrong. It's undemocratic. And frankly it's un-American," Biden said.

Biden said that the second "big lie" being told by the former president and his allies is that the results of the 2020 election can't be trusted. 

Biden slammed "phony partisan audits" that repeatedly showed there was no voter fraud in the election.

"Let's speak plainly about what happened in 2020. Even before the first ballot was cast, the former president was preemptively sowing doubt about the election results. He built his lie over months, wasn't based in any facts. He was just looking for an excuse, a pretext, to cover for the truth," Biden said. 

"He's not just a former president. He's a defeated former president, defeated by a margin of over 7 million of your votes. A full and free and fair election. There is simply zero proof the election results were inaccurate," he continued.

Biden said the third "big lie" from Trump and others was that the Capitol rioters were patriots. 

"Is that what you thought? When you looked at the mob ransacking the Capitol, destroying property, literally defecating in the hallways ... hunting down members of Congress, patriots? Not in my view. To me, the true patriots were the more than 150 Americans who peacefully expressed their vote at the ballot box," he said.

4 hr 8 min ago

China and Russia are "betting that democracy's days are numbered," Biden says

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Thursday,
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Thursday, (Greg Nash/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden warned that countries like China and Russia are betting that America's days of democracy "are numbered."

"They've actually told me democracy is too slow, too bogged down by division to succeed in today's rapidly changing complicated world. And they're ... betting America will become more like them and less like us," he said in his speech to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

"They're betting that America is a place for the autocrat, the dictator, the strongman," he added.

But these beliefs are against the values that the Founding Fathers envisioned for America, Biden said.

"That is not who we are. That is not who we have ever been. And that is not who we should ever, ever be. Our Founding Fathers, as imperfect as they were, set a motion and experiment that changed the world ... Power would be transferred peacefully, never at the tip of a spear or a barrel of a gun," he said. "The former president who lies about this election and the mob that attacked this Capitol could not be further away from the core American values."

4 hr 11 min ago

Biden: Trump's "bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution"

President Joe Biden speaks at the Capitol on Thursday.
President Joe Biden speaks at the Capitol on Thursday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In remarks to mark one year since the deadly insurrection on the US Capitol, President Biden took aim at the "lies" spread by former President Donald Trump and his lack of action to stop the insurrection as it unfolded before the eyes of the world.

"We saw with our own eyes rioters menace these halls, threatening the life of the speaker of the house, literally erecting gallows to hang the vice president of the United States of America. What did we not see? We didn't see a former president, who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in the private dining room off the Oval office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation's capitol under siege," Biden said.

"This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection. They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people," the President continued.

Biden said Trump conceived and spread lies "for profit and power."

"Here's the truth: A former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest, and America's interest. And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can't accept he lost even though that's what 93 United States senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors and state officials in every battleground state have all said he lost," Biden said.

"That's what 81 million of you did as you voted for a new way forward. He's done what no President in American history, the history of this country, has ever, ever done: He refused to accept the results of an election and the will of the American people," Biden said. 

The President called out some "courageous men and women on the Republican party" standing up for the truth "trying to uphold the principle of that party" but said there are too many others "transforming that party into something else."

"Whatever my other disagreements are with Republicans to support the rule of law and not the rule of a single man, I will always seek to work together with them. To find shared solutions where possible, because we have a shared belief in democracy, then anything is possible," Biden added.

4 hr 17 min ago

Biden says rioters "held a dagger at the throat of America"

Police clash with rioters who entered the Capitol last year on January 6.
Police clash with rioters who entered the Capitol last year on January 6. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/File)

President Biden described the men and women who stormed the US Capitol one year ago today as dangerous threats to American democracy.

"Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America — at American democracy," Biden said.

Biden added that those people "didn't come here out of patriotism or principle."

"They came here in rage. Not in service of America, but rather in service of one man," Biden said, alluding to former President Donald Trump. "Those who incited the mob, the real plotters who were desperate to deny the certification of this election, defy the will of the voters."

Earlier in his speech, Biden said Americans can't just love their country only when it's convenient.

"You can't love your country only when you win. You can't obey the law only when it is convenient. You can't be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies," he said.

4 hr 21 min ago

Biden: "We must decide what kind of nation are we going to be"

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Capitol's Statuary Hall.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Capitol's Statuary Hall. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In his remarks on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, President Biden said the American people and lawmakers must decide what kind of nation they will be.

"At this moment, we must decide what kind of nation are we going to be. Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth, but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth, to live by it," he said on Thursday.

Criticizing the Republicans for supporting former President Trump in pedaling baseless claims about election fraud, he said:

"Some courageous men and women on the Republican Party are standing against it, trying to uphold the principle of that party. Too many others are transforming that party into something else. They seem no longer to want to be the party, the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes. Whatever my other disagreements are with Republicans to support the rule of law and not the rule of a single man, I will always seek to work together with them. To find shared solutions where possible, because we have a shared belief in democracy, then anything is possible. Anything."

4 hr 26 min ago

"Don't bury the truth" about Jan. 6, Biden says

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the US Capitol on Thursday.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the US Capitol on Thursday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden said Americans need to face the truth of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in order to move forward from the attack.

Biden alluded to a remark by Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde describing the rioters as a "normal tourist visit."

"This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection. They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people," Biden said.

He said Americans all saw the events of that day — a mob breaking windows, assaulting officers and breaching the Capitol.

"This isn't about being bogged down in the past. This is about making sure that the past isn't buried. That's the only way forward. That's what great nations do. They don't bury the truth. They face up to it," he said.