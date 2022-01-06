Biden: "We are in a battle for the soul of America"

President Joe Biden speaks at the Capitol on Thursday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In remarks to mark one year since the deadly insurrection on the US Capitol, President Biden took aim at the "lies" spread by former President Donald Trump and his lack of action to stop the insurrection as it unfolded before the eyes of the world.

"We saw with our own eyes rioters menace these halls, threatening the life of the speaker of the house, literally erecting gallows to hang the vice president of the United States of America. What did we not see? We didn't see a former president, who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in the private dining room off the Oval office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation's capitol under siege," Biden said.

"This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection. They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people," the President continued.

Biden said Trump conceived and spread lies "for profit and power."

"Here's the truth: A former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest, and America's interest. And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can't accept he lost even though that's what 93 United States senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors and state officials in every battleground state have all said he lost," Biden said.

"That's what 81 million of you did as you voted for a new way forward. He's done what no President in American history, the history of this country, has ever, ever done: He refused to accept the results of an election and the will of the American people," Biden said.

The President called out some "courageous men and women on the Republican party" standing up for the truth "trying to uphold the principle of that party" but said there are too many others "transforming that party into something else."

"Whatever my other disagreements are with Republicans to support the rule of law and not the rule of a single man, I will always seek to work together with them. To find shared solutions where possible, because we have a shared belief in democracy, then anything is possible," Biden added.