Biden: "We are in a battle for the soul of America"

President Biden wrapped up his remarks marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol assault on a hopeful note, saying Jan. 6 "marks not the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance of liberty and fair play."
"Don't kid yourself. The pain and scars from that day run deep," the President said, adding, "We are in a battle for the soul of America. A battle that by the grace of God, the goodness and gracious, greatness of this nation we will win."
"I know how difficult democracy is. I'm crystal clear about the threats America faces. I also know our darkest days can lead to light and hope from the death and destruction the vice president referenced in Pearl Harbor, from the brutality of Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus bridge came historic voting rights legislation," Biden continued.
"Now, let's step up, write the next chapter in American history, for Jan. 6 marks not the end of democracy, but the beginning of a renaissance of liberty and fair play. I did not seek this fight brought to this Capitol one year ago today. But I will not shrink from it either."
"I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation, I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy. We will make sure the will of the people is heard, that the ballot prevails, not violence, but authority in this nation will always be peacefully transferred," the President continued.
"I believe the power of the presidency and the purpose is to unite this nation, not divide it. To lift us up, not tear us apart. It is about us, about us, not about me. Deep in the heart of America burns a flame, almost 250 years ago, of liberty, freedom and equality," Biden concluded.