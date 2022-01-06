Rep. Blunt Rochester: Jan. 6 was a day where the "light of acts of courage" defeated darkness 

Members of Congress are reflecting now on the Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill, giving remarks on their experience on that day and what they hope for the future of the country.
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democrat from Delaware, said the day will "forever be known as a day of remembrance, reflection, and recommitment."
She shared how the day unfolded for her:
"Jan. 6, for me, will forever be a day to remember how the light of acts of courage, small and large, defeated darkness. Heroes, staffers, custodians, police. I will remember those who quite literally gave their lives. A day of reflection. I reflect on that day being trapped in the gallery, ultimately praying for all of our safety and peace in our nation. I also reflect on just how close, how close, we were to losing it. To losing our democracy. Those of us trapped in the gallery relived it, ducking, crawling, under, over railings, hands, knees, the sounds, the smells. We had a front row seat to what lies, hate or plain old misinformation conjures. We went from victims to witnesses and today we are messengers. We reflect on the fact that Jan. 6 was about so much more than an effort to break into a building. It was an effort to breakdown our institutions."