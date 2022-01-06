Follow CNN Politics
Today marks one year since the deadly Capitol insurrection

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:08 p.m. ET, January 6, 2022
Rep. Demings honors police officers who defended the Capitol and "protected democracy"

Democratic Rep. Val Demings, a former police chief, honored officers who defended the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during her remarks from Capitol Hill.

"As a former police chief, I shall never forget what I witnessed one year ago today. And America should never forget either. I know the Capitol police officers and others took their oath seriously, because I saw them fighting with every ounce of strength, courage, commitment, and energy that they could muster up," Demings said.

Demings also contrasted the bravery of the police officers on that day to the behavior of some members of Congress.

"But you know what? As members of Congress, both in the upper chamber and the lower chamber, we have taken an oath, too. But some have forgotten that oath. Some, the oath is overshadowed by their quest for power and their pathetic fear of election officials counting every vote. I want to thank the police officers for defending and protecting us that day, but they did so much more. They also protected our democracy. Many people call themselves patriots, but true patriots don't lie. They don't steal. They don't cheat. They aren't cowards. They don't push lies for political or financial gain. But out of the ashes, good things can rise. The bright spots one year ago today, the police officers who defended us and the certification of the electoral ballots. Our democracy stood, and the enemies of our democracy lost. I will support, protect, and defend because America is worth it."
DC mayor says first responders defended "our great democracy" 1 year ago today

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee marked the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by thanking District first-responders who stepped up that day and highlighted the ongoing search for the culprit behind pipe bombs planted in the city one year ago that were interceded.

“It is not overstating it to say that our first responders protected lawmakers, defended our Capitol, the building itself, but also what it stands for: our great democracy,” Bowser said Thursday.

Contee joined the mayor in thanking first responders, and also highlighted that law enforcement is still searching for leads on a person who planted pipe bombs and has remained at large.

He shared that, of the 700 insurrection-related arrests made so far, many were done using tips and asked for the public to share anything they may know about the attempted pipe bomber.

“Tweet it, put it on your Facebook pages, share it far and wide,” Contee said. “We still need to hold this individual accountable for his or her actions that day.”

Bowser added that the interceded pipe bombs were an early indication of the violence that would occur that day, and noted the importance of protecting the peaceful transfer of power, such as designating joint sessions of Congress as National Special Security events.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol around this time one year ago 

Rioters scale a wall at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Rioters scale a wall at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Jose Luis Magana/AP/File)

At around 2:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2021, rioters climbed the walls outside the Capitol, clashing with police and pushing past barriers outside the building. The mob gained entry to the building after storming past police, with some smashing windows to get inside.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. ET, Capitol Police had asked for additional law enforcement assistance.

After entering the Capitol, rioters began roaming the halls of Congress. Many wore red MAGA hats as they took pictures in Statuary Hall, just off the House floor.

“I’ve never been in this House, how about you?” a woman yelled out to the crowd. “That’s right, we own it. We own you!”

Then-Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate, along with Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa. As the president pro tempore, Grassley is third in the line of succession to the President, behind Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Police also begin evacuating other lawmakers and staff present for the Electoral College vote affirmation. On their way out, staffers grabbed the boxes of Electoral College ballots to take them to safety.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. ET, as chaos descended on the Capitol, rioters entered the Senate chamber, with several posing for photos behind the dais.

At 2:48 p.m. ET, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a citywide curfew in response to the escalating situation at the Capitol. She set the citywide curfew for Washington from 6 p.m. ET until the following day at 6 a.m. ET.

Police were able to clear the rioters from the Senate floor at around 3:25 p.m. ET. Rioters were squeezed away from the Senate wing of the building and moved toward the Rotunda.

Trump finally dispatched the National Guard at 3:36 p.m. ET. Several hours after rioters breached the Capitol, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that Trump had dispatched the National Guard to DC, along with “other federal protective services.”

See a full timeline of Jan. 6, 2021 events here.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney says he's "deeply disappointed" in many fellow Republicans

Former Vice President Dick Cheney leaves the Capitol with his daughter US Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney leaves the Capitol with his daughter US Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who was on the House floor with his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, this morning, said in a statement today he is “deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”

The former vice president was seen today talking to House members including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Jim McGovern and Colin Allred.

Read the former vice president's full statement:

“The importance of January 6th as an historic event cannot be overstated. I was honored and proud to join my daughter on the House floor to recognize this anniversary, to commend the heroic actions of law enforcement that day, and to reaffirm our dedication to the Constitution. I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle need to "step up" and tell the truth about Jan. 6, Rep. Neguse says

A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, politicians need to "step up and say the truth" about what happened, Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse said, reflecting on the polarizing environment that persists in politics.

Neguse told CNN that lawmakers of both parties came together during the riot. He said Republican representatives, just like everyone else, were "very worried about their own safety, the safety of their staff, and ultimately, the safety of our republic."

"There was a moment there where I thought we all would come together and do what was necessary to safeguard our republic," Neguse said. "Unfortunately, former President Trump still very much has a stranglehold on much of the Republican party as it exists today."
"It will be a long road ahead. It will take people to step on both sides of the aisle to step up and say the truth on Jan. 6," he added.

He said some of his colleagues know better, but continue to "perpetuate these lies and misinformation."

Neguse praised the Republicans who spoke out against the attacks in the days that followed, notably Rep. Liz Cheney, but added there is still "a long road ahead."

He said he hopes the Jan. 6 select committee uncovers the truth in their investigation and encouraged members from both parties to participate in the process.

"The environment here, as you know ,couldn't be more polarizing. To some extent, this existed before Jan. 6, but it has accelerated in ways none of us could imagine," he said.

CNN reporter describes what she experienced inside the Capitol building one year ago

One year ago today, CNN Capitol Hill reporter Daniella Diaz planned to work the overnight shift to assist with covering the election certification process, but in a shocking turn of events, Diaz was inside the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

"Today is a day of remembrance," she said. "I've pushed a lot of what happened on Jan. 6 out of my mind to help me cope, but photos helped me recall how I felt that day when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol because they believed the Big Lie, that the 2020 election was stolen from him."

"It wasn't just lawmakers in the building — there was staff in the building, those who keep the Capitol running. There were custodians and cooks. There were reporters, like me, who came to the Capitol to do their job and inform the public. Folks with families, folks who have people who love them," she added.

Ahead of today's anniversary, Diaz wrote a firsthand account of what happened in a Twitter thread. In it, she recalled seeing a crowd of protesters coming closer and closer to the Capitol building before it was breached. Diaz and staffers were then in lockdown in a room on the House side of the Capitol for "several hours."

"There was nothing to eat and I was starving. Then hours later police came and told us we only had 5 minutes to evacuate the Capitol," Diaz recounted on Twitter.

Diaz was then evacuated to a separate Capitol building where "we stayed hours in an undisclosed location until we were cleared to return to the Capitol. I was offered leftover pizza by a Capitol staff member — my first real meal of the day — around 4 pm. I’m still incredibly grateful for that, otherwise I wouldn’t have eaten that day."

Diaz stayed at the Capitol until the election was certified:

"It took hours but the joint session resumed & the election results were certified. It was 4:30 am on Jan. 7 & I wanted to go home but the city was locked down and it was impossible to find a ride," Diaz recalled on Twitter.

Lawmakers stuck in House gallery on Jan. 6 provide lunch to USCP officers and Capitol workers 

US Rep. Dean Phillips helps distribute lunch to Capitol workers on Thursday.
US Rep. Dean Phillips helps distribute lunch to Capitol workers on Thursday. (Annie Grayer/CNN)

The group of lawmakers who were trapped in the House gallery on Jan. 6, who call themselves the gallery group, have partnered with World Central Kitchen to give lunches to workers at the Capitol including Capitol police. 

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips told CNN said 800 Capitol police and Capitol staff were invited to the lunch.

He said they are "unheralded, underappreciated or unrecognized for what they do every day – but particularly on that day – to save us, to save the Capitol, and to give us another day to do what's right."

Phillips added that Jan. 6, 2021, was an awful day not just for members of Congress, but also for those who worked at the Capitol.

Former VP Dick Cheney is with Rep. Liz Cheney on the House floor as lawmakers remember Jan. 6

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was on the House floor with his daughter US Rep. Liz Cheney, seen at top center, on Thursday.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney was on the House floor with his daughter US Rep. Liz Cheney, seen at top center, on Thursday. (House TV)

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was on the House floor with his daughter Republican Rep. Liz Cheney ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's remarks on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

They were in a group talking to members including House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Jim McGovern and Colin Allred.

“We were very honored by his being there. He has a right to be on the floor as a former member of the House. I was happy to welcome him back, and to congratulate him on the courage," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of Dick Cheney’s presence in the House chamber today.

She declined to answer a question about her thoughts on no other Republicans being present in chamber today, saying, “You’ll have to ask them.”

Liz Cheney is vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Pelosi: Police officers and other lawmakers ensured that the insurrection ultimately failed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on Thursday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on Thursday. (House TV)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi honored law enforcement officers and congressional staff who battled rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

"That day and the days after, they were the defenders of our democracy and their courage and patriotism remain an inspiration," Pelosi said.

"Because of them, Congress was able to defeat the insurrection, to return to the Capitol that same night to ensure the peaceful transfer of power took place. Because of them, and our members, the insurrection failed," she continued.

She also lauded lawmakers for following through on their duty to certify the Electoral College vote in the early hours of the morning after the riot.

"There have been continued assaults on our democracy, undermining the sanctity of the vote and the integrity of our elections, which are the basis of our democracy. Let us be true to vision of our founders, who brilliantly established our democracy and made it a model for the world," Pelosi said.

She acknowledged fallen officers and held a moment of silence.