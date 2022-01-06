"This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection. They weren't looking to uphold the will of the people. They were looking to deny the will of the people," Biden said.
He said Americans all saw the events of that day — a mob breaking windows, assaulting officers and breaching the Capitol.
"This isn't about being bogged down in the past. This is about making sure that the past isn't buried. That's the only way forward. That's what great nations do. They don't bury the truth. They face up to it," he said.
8 min ago
Biden says an attack like the one on Jan. 6 must never happen again
President Biden began remarks on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection by saying that "democracy was attacked, simply attacked" on that day.
He lauded law enforcement for saving the "rule of law."
"Our democracy held. We, the people, endured. We, the people, prevailed," Biden said.
"For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. They failed. And on this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such attack never, never happens again. "
5 min ago
Harris: "If we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand"
Vice President Kamala Harris said young people often ask her about the state of America's democracy and how the riot on Jan. 6 has affected it.
Harris, speaking on Capitol Hill on the one-year anniversary of the riot, said this is what she tells those young people:
"Jan. 6 reflects the dual nature of democracy — its fragility and its strength."
She explained that the American democracy's strength is the "rule of law," "the principle that everyone should be treated equally" and "free and fair elections."
"And the fragility of democracy is this: if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand," she said. "It will falter, and fail."
9 min ago
Kamala Harris: Jan. 6 showed us what America would look like if democracy was dismantled
Vice President Kamala Harris said the Jan. 6, 2021, riot showed Americans what the country would look like if democracy was dismantled.
"On Jan. 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful — the lawlessness, the violence, the chaos," Harris said in her speech to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the Capitol.
"What the extremists who roamed these halls targeted was not only the lives of elected leaders. What they sought to degrade and destroy was not only a building, hallowed as it is. What they were assaulting were the institutions, the values, the ideals, that generations of Americans have marched, picketed, and shed blood to establish and defend," she said Thursday.
She added, "What was at stake then and now is the right to have our future decided the way the Constitution prescribes it, by we the people, all the people. We cannot let our future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes, and pedaling lies and misinformation."
22 min ago
NOW: Harris delivers remarks on Jan. 6 anniversary
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Biden and Vice President Harris are delivering remarks to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Biden is expected to talk about the “singular responsibility” former President Trump has in the “the chaos and carnage” of the Jan. 6 assault, the White House said.
Asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins if Biden will address his predecessors role in the riot, White House press secretary Jen Psaki answered, “Yes.”
“President Biden has been clear eyed about the threat the former President represents our democracy and how the former President constantly works to undermine basic American values and rule of law,” Psaki said at a Wednesday afternoon press briefing.
She added that Biden has spoken “repeatedly” about how Trump “abused his office, undermined the Constitution and ignored his oath to the American people in an effort to amass more power for himself and his allies.”
“I would expect the President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw, and he will forcibly push back on the lie spread by the former President and attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role and what happened,” Psaki continued.
Biden will also “speak to the moment, to the importance of history, of the peaceful transfer of power,” and what the United States needs “to do protect our own democracy and be forward looking.”
Pressed by Collins on if Biden would call Trump out by name, Psaki responded, “we’ll see.”
“We’re finalizing the speech. But I think people will know who he’s referring to,” she said.
20 min ago
McConnell calls Jan. 6 a "dark day," claims some Democrats are trying to "exploit" it
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Jan. 6, 2021, was a "disgraceful scene" in a statement on the one-year anniversary of the insurrection.
He also said Democrats are trying to "exploit this anniversary."
Read his full statement:
“January 6th, 2021 was a dark day for Congress and our country. The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job. This disgraceful scene was antithetical to the rule of law. One year later, I am as grateful as ever for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police who served our institution bravely that day and every day since. I continue to support justice for those who broke the law. “As I said yesterday, it has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event. It is especially jaw-dropping to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob’s attempt to disrupt our country’s norms, rules, and institutions as a justification to discard our norms, rules, and institutions themselves. “A year ago today, the Senate did not bend or break. We stuck together, stood strong, gaveled back in, and did our job. Senators should not be trying to exploit this anniversary to damage the Senate in a different way from within.”
21 min ago
Biden says he is praying "we will never have a day like we had a year ago today"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
As he arrived at the US Capitol ahead of remarks, President Biden told reporters:
“I’m praying that we will never have a day like we had a year ago today. That’s what I’m praying.”
Biden was walking with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
27 min ago
Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee investigation will reveal whole truth about insurrection
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, said he believes the investigation will reveal the full truth about the insurrection.
"America is going to be shocked and surprised at what we all come to learn this year," he told CNN.
Raskin, who called the insurrection "a coup" organized by former President Donald Trump, said the committee has not made a decision about possibly subpoenaing former Vice President Mike Pence if he doesn't talk to the committee voluntarily.
"He has a lot to be proud of. He was a constitutional patriot. He stood up for the Constitution," Raskin said. "We have subpoenaed lots of people whose testimony we need. The Supreme Court has said Congress has the right to subpoena anyone we want in order to get the information we need in order to govern," he said.
Raskin also said that former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham “names a lot of names I had not heard before” and “identified some minds of inquiry that had never occurred to me” during a conversation he had with her prior to her interview yesterday with the committee.
Grisham's meeting with the committee yesterday came after the former White House aide and chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump had a phone call with committee member Raskin, who encouraged her to meet with the panel.
Asked about the large amount of documents and records that have already been turned over to the committee, Raskin said the committee is “hoping to connect the dots amount the different levels of activity,” and learn “how did the former president’s inner political entourage operate in conjunction with the domestic violent extremist groups brought to Washington.”
"It is part of my mission to fight for an America where Tabitha and every young person feels safe coming to the Congress of the United States. And this is a building that we should be proud of all around the world, should be a place of peace and safety and democratic dialogue," he said.
CNN's Jamie Crawford contributed to this post
51 min ago
Former Trump press secretary says group of former Trump officials forming efforts to "stop him"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Stephanie Grisham announced Thursday that a group of her former Trump administration colleagues plan to meet in the coming weeks to try and stop former President Donald Trump as he continues to “manipulate people and divide our country.”
“Next week, a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials are going to come together and we're going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, that that kind of violence, rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country,” the former White House press secretary and chief of staff to the first lady told CNN’s New Day.
Grisham declined to say who would be joining her in the efforts, but said there would be “about 15” of her former colleagues, including some who worked inside the White House. Some of them, she said, were junior to her, and some were senior. It began with some “informal chats” and there have been “some zoom conference calls” so far, but she said there would be a more formal meeting next week.
The group will be talking about “the most effective tactics” to carry out that message, and that “everybody will have different roles.”
She said that she is personally hoping to “travel the country and talk to people who are believers like I once was.”
“I want people who believe in him now to talk to me, and I want to explain who he really is. So I’m really hoping for a good fight in 2022,” she said.
Asked to predict what the former President would say about these efforts, Grisham spun a Trump-esque statement, “This group of losers and RINOs and haters are just coming together, they were so terrible at their jobs, my supporters will stand strong,” she said, adding that she “actually (looks) forward to that.”