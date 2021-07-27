Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, said on a conference call with reporters Monday that the five-minute rule for member questioning "won't be vigorously adhered to" and he expected each member to go for about 10 minutes.

He said he predicts the hearing will last about two and a half hours.

There will be one round of questioning among the members, with never-before-seen videos depicting the violence on Jan. 6. The videos will contain profane language, an aide said.

The goal, Schiff said, is to portray "what is what is like to be on the frontlines for the brave police officers" and to push back on efforts to whitewash the events of that day.

Schiff also briefly spoke about what it’s been like to work with two Republican members in preparation for the hearing complimenting both Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who he said were committed to getting to the truth. He added that the members were “very constructive” and “it’s not a partisan investigation and when we meet, we meet as a group."

What he thinks will happen next: Schiff said he expects lawmakers on the panel will be "outlining the scope of our investigation" once they are done with Tuesday's hearing with a "strong emphasis to get documents."

The Democrat said the committee will determine which witnesses they will pursue and when — and he said the committee still needs to decide the sequencing of their probe related to the planning and execution of the Jan. 6 attack. He also outlined the committee will need to decide which documents need to be subpoenaed.

Schiff said he wanted to look at several aspects of Jan. 6 including initial intelligence, breakdowns in intel, how White nationalist groups organized and what people in the Trump administration knew.