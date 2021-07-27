Follow CNN Politics
Capitol riot committee holds first hearing

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Published 8:00 AM ET, Tue July 27, 2021
6 min ago

New Capitol riot video footage expected to be featured in today's hearing

From CNN’s Lauren Fox

One source familiar with the planning for Tuesday’s first House select committee hearing investigating the attack on the US Capitol tells CNN the hearing will include new video footage from the perspective of police officers who were engaged with the mob on Jan. 6.

The footage is expected to give viewers new perspectives into what first responders experienced and further underscore to the public the horrors of the day.

The four officers testifying – DC Metropolitan Police officers Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone, plus Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell – have shared their stories publicly before and include accounts of being beaten with a flagpole, the target of racist slurs, crushed in a door and tased by the rioters. 

Preparation continued over the weekend for members and staff who were just getting settled in the new jobs. The select committee members were expected to meet Monday afternoon for a preparation session.

The session came just a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially named GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the committee.

6 min ago

A look back at how the Jan. 6 House select committee was established

From CNN's Jedd Rosche and Christopher Hickey

The House Jan. 6 select committee will hold its first hearing this morning and it will include testimony from law enforcement officers who responded to the insurrection.

The US House of Representatives voted last month to create the new select committee following failed efforts in Congress to pass legislation to create an independent 9/11-style bipartisan commission to investigate the riot.

In the months since the storming of the Capitol, supporters of former President Trump have sought to downplay the events of Jan. 6, which left several dead, dozens of officers wounded and halted the certification of President Biden’s victory.

Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed eight members — seven Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming — to serve on the panel.

As part of the legislation creating the committee, Republicans were supposed to get five slots on the committee, though Pelosi had the ability to reject the GOP choices.

That’s exactly what she did when on July 21 she announced she would veto two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices.

Following Pelosi’s announcement, McCarthy withdrew all five of his selections. On July 25, Pelosi invited GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to join the committee, making him the second GOP lawmaker to sit on the panel.

