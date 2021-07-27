One source familiar with the planning for Tuesday’s first House select committee hearing investigating the attack on the US Capitol tells CNN the hearing will include new video footage from the perspective of police officers who were engaged with the mob on Jan. 6.

The footage is expected to give viewers new perspectives into what first responders experienced and further underscore to the public the horrors of the day.

The four officers testifying – DC Metropolitan Police officers Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone, plus Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell – have shared their stories publicly before and include accounts of being beaten with a flagpole, the target of racist slurs, crushed in a door and tased by the rioters.

Preparation continued over the weekend for members and staff who were just getting settled in the new jobs. The select committee members were expected to meet Monday afternoon for a preparation session.

The session came just a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially named GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the committee.