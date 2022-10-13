Soldier shoots down Russian missile

Jan. 6 committee to hold public hearing

Clare Foran
By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Clare Foran, CNN
Updated 10:17 AM EDT, Thu October 13, 2022
What you need to know

As the Jan. 6 committee enters its final stage, these key questions remain unanswered

From CNN's Annie Grayer
The committee is seated at the start of its public hearing on June 9.
The committee is seated at the start of its public hearing on June 9.
(Jabin Botsford/Pool/Reuters)

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been able to uncover much of the multi-faceted plot to subvert the 2020 presidential election. But as it heads into its final hearing before the midterms, there are a few investigative threads that remain unanswered.

The committee has presented evidence that former President Donald Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, eliciting testimony from numerous witnesses describing the former President’s urgent desire to be driven to the Capitol complex by his Secret Service detail following his speech on the Ellipse. It also has established that Trump anticipated staying in office. 

Yet the committee has not been able to uncover precisely what Trump planned to do upon arriving at the Capitol, a source familiar with its investigation says, and attributes the gap in knowledge to the limited subpoena power of the committee. It also has been unable to definitively conclude if Trump had a plan. Instead, the committee has developed a number of working theories, the source says.

Understanding Trump’s intentions for going to the Capitol on Jan. 6 would provide insight into his state of mind that day and could expose more potentially criminal activity, as the committee has sought to do throughout its investigation and hearings.

Among the biggest questions hanging over the committee ahead of its hearing Thursday is whether it will make a criminal referral to the Justice Department. Multiple members on the committee have told CNN the panel has still not reached a decision.

Speaking at the Texas Tribune festival last month, committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said “I think we will be unanimous” when asked how the panel will approach the process of whether to make a criminal referral. 

There is also a growing sense among committee members that the Justice Department will be able to fill in some of the unanswered questions left by the committee’s investigation because of the subpoena power that comes with its ongoing criminal investigation, particularly when it comes to senior officials from Trump’s orbit like his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and longtime confidante Roger Stone, who cited various claims of privilege to limit cooperation with the congressional panel.

The Jan. 6 committee returns to the public eye amid a markedly changed investigative landscape

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Jamie Gangel, Zachary Cohen and Sara Murray

In the months since the last July hearing, the FBI searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of its investigation into the apparent mishandling and retention of sensitive government documents. In a separate probe, the Justice Department has fired off subpoenas to dozens of individuals connected to Trump, as its investigation into efforts to subvert the 2020 election intensifies and expands.

The hearing also comes less than a month before the midterm elections and the committee is expected to focus on the former President’s continued efforts to claim the 2020 election was stolen and put GOP election deniers in office.

“There remains a clear and present danger to our electoral system and to democratic institutions. So, that is something that will come through in our final hearing. This is not ancient history we’re talking about, this is a continuing threat,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin told CNN.

“I think the single most urgent question is OK, what is the continuing clear and present danger we face now from the forces that Donald Trump unleashed,” he added.

Still, committee members have insisted, albeit with few details, that they will bring new information to the forefront.

“I do think it will be worth watching,” Lofgren said on “The Situation Room” Tuesday evening. “There’s some new material that I found, as we got into it, pretty surprising.”

What we've learned so far from the Jan. 6 committee hearings

From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Previously unseen footage of former President Donald Trump is seen during a committee hearing in July.
Previously unseen footage of former President Donald Trump is seen during a committee hearing in July.
(Sarah Silbiger/Reuters)

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection concluded its series of eight hearings over the summer with a presentation intended to be the final piece of its narrative puzzle that painted former President Donald Trump as responsible for the violent attack on the US Capitol – and more broadly, American democracy – on Jan. 6, 2021.

Over the course of the two months’ worth of hearings, the committee tapped into the hundreds of taped depositions, as well as key witnesses who testified live, to present a devastating case that Trump sought multiple avenues to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election even after he was told he lost, that the former President knew ahead of time January 6 could turn violent, and that he chose not to act when his supporters attacked the Capitol and put the lives of lawmakers – not to mention his own vice president – in danger.

The panel’s set of eight hearings were remarkable for multiple reasons filling out the details about how the US Capitol came under attack on Jan. 6.

Here’s a recap of some of the key things revealed so far:

All the President’s men (and women): For two years, congressional Democrats ran into White House stonewalling while they tried to investigate all aspects of the Trump administration. Beyond some notable exceptions – notably the officials who came forward during Trump’s first impeachment – the blockade was successful at evading accountability.

Things have been different with the Jan. 6 committee.

Former White House officials by and large came forward and spoke to the committee, which conducted more than 1,000 interviews in all. Some required a subpoena, but everyone from Trump’s former personal assistant Nick Luna to spokesman Jason Miller to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified before the panel in videotaped depositions.

The White House power vacuum: There was a consistent theme throughout the January 6 hearings: Trump was told over and over again that the election hadn’t been stolen and he couldn’t overturn it, but he ignored that advice and found confidantes who told him what he wanted to hear.

Instead of listening to Barr or Cipollone, he turned to Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, lawyers who told him the election had been stolen. When Barr’s replacement, Jeffrey Rosen, also refused to embrace Trump’s baseless fraud claims, the President considered replacing him with someone who did, Jeffrey Clark.

Instead of taking the advice of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell – who waited until the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden’s victory on December 14 to declare Biden president-elect – Trump cut off communication with McConnell and embraced House Republicans plotting to reject electors through Congress on January 6.

No one, it appeared, was able to stand up to Trump and tell him he had to stand down.

The toll of January 6 on civil servants: At several points across the hearings, the January 6 committee made a point to illustrate how Trump’s attacks on the election and the violence that occurred at the Capitol had impacts that went far beyond the political realm.

At the committee’s opening hearing, Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards testified about the injuries she suffered at the hands of rioters. The committee brought in state officials like Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, who received numerous threats after Trump had lashed out at them.

One of the most heart-wrenching moments came from the testimony of Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, who were volunteer election workers in Atlanta during the 2020 election.

Read more about the past hearings here.

What to watch in Thursday's January 6 hearing
January 6 committee to argue in upcoming hearing Trump remains a 'clear and present danger'
Secret Service has recently provided January 6 committee additional 1.5 million communications
Key questions remain unanswered as Jan 6 committee enters its final stage
Oath Keeper testifies about mass of guns allegedly stored near DC on January 6
'Let's get right to the violence': New documentary film footage shows Roger Stone pre-Election Day

