Jan. 6 committee to hold public hearing

The committee is seated at the start of its public hearing on June 9. (Jabin Botsford/Pool/Reuters)

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been able to uncover much of the multi-faceted plot to subvert the 2020 presidential election. But as it heads into its final hearing before the midterms, there are a few investigative threads that remain unanswered.

The committee has presented evidence that former President Donald Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, eliciting testimony from numerous witnesses describing the former President’s urgent desire to be driven to the Capitol complex by his Secret Service detail following his speech on the Ellipse. It also has established that Trump anticipated staying in office.

Yet the committee has not been able to uncover precisely what Trump planned to do upon arriving at the Capitol, a source familiar with its investigation says, and attributes the gap in knowledge to the limited subpoena power of the committee. It also has been unable to definitively conclude if Trump had a plan. Instead, the committee has developed a number of working theories, the source says.

Understanding Trump’s intentions for going to the Capitol on Jan. 6 would provide insight into his state of mind that day and could expose more potentially criminal activity, as the committee has sought to do throughout its investigation and hearings.

Among the biggest questions hanging over the committee ahead of its hearing Thursday is whether it will make a criminal referral to the Justice Department. Multiple members on the committee have told CNN the panel has still not reached a decision.

Speaking at the Texas Tribune festival last month, committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said “I think we will be unanimous” when asked how the panel will approach the process of whether to make a criminal referral.

There is also a growing sense among committee members that the Justice Department will be able to fill in some of the unanswered questions left by the committee’s investigation because of the subpoena power that comes with its ongoing criminal investigation, particularly when it comes to senior officials from Trump’s orbit like his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and longtime confidante Roger Stone, who cited various claims of privilege to limit cooperation with the congressional panel.