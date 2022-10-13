Audio
Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Clare Foran and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 5:28 p.m. ET, October 13, 2022
1 hr ago

CNN will air exclusive Jan. 6 footage from Fort McNair on Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m. ET

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

(Pool)

CNN has obtained previously unseen footage from Jan. 6, showing congressional leaders while they took refuge at Fort McNair, two miles from the US Capitol.

The exclusive footage will air on CNN on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, during a special edition of “Anderson Cooper 360°.” The footage shows congressional leaders, after evacuating from the Capitol, gathering at Fort McNair working the phones, trying to figure out what was going on at the overrun Capitol, and begging for help as they frantically scrambled to quell the insurrection.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack aired snippets of this material at its hearing Thursday. CNN has obtained additional clips that weren’t shown by the committee.

CNN's Anderson Cooper said he saw the entirety of the more than 40-minute long footage that was provided to the committee.

"When I saw this video, it's obviously extraordinary. You see members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats at Fort McNair, huddled together, trying to figure out what they can do to keep these proceedings going. We see much more than we ever knew before about their attempts, their discussions about moving the entire Congress to a location to actually continue the vote and then deciding, 'No,' it has to take place at Capitol Hill," Cooper explained.

45 min ago

JUST IN: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump.
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Jan. 6 committee has voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump as they investigate the riot at the US Capitol.

The unanimous vote marks an escalation in the committee’s efforts to obtain testimony from the former President, though at this late stage, it’s unlikely that Trump would comply with the subpoena – and the committee likely doesn’t have time for a lengthy court fight. 

It’s rare but not without precedent for Congress to subpoena sitting and former presidents for testimony.

House Select Committee Char Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney argued the committee needed to hear from Trump to tell the most complete story it can about the Jan. 6 riot.

“Thanks to the tireless work of our members and investigators, we have left no doubt — none – that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy that directly resulted in the violence of Jan. 6,” Thompson said. “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6. So we want to hear from him,” Thompson said.

Cheney said more than 30 witnesses have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, including some who communicated with Trump. She noted that others, like Steve Bannon, have been held in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify – and Bannon was convicted after the Justice Department indicted him – but argued the committee couldn’t wait for the Justice Department to obtain information from those recalcitrant witnesses. 

“At some point, the Department of Justice may well unearth the facts that these and other witnesses are currently concealing,” Cheney said. “But our duty today is to our country and our children and our Constitution. We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to the answers, so we can act now to protect our republic,” she said.

1 hr 40 min ago

"He must be accountable": Chairman explains decision to subpoena Trump

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Jan. 6 committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said the panel's decision to vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump is important for the American people.

"The need for this committee to hear from Donald Trump goes beyond our fact-finding. This is a question about accountability to the American people. He must be accountable. He is required to answer for his actions," he said during the committee's hearing on Thursday.

Thompson said the committee has a "obligation" to see Trump's testimony, though it recognizes that the subpoena of a former President is a "serious and extraordinary action."

"That's why we want to take this step in full view of the American people," he added.

"There's precedent in American history to congress to compel the testimony of a President. There is also precedent for presidents to provide testimony and documentary evidence to congressional investigators," Thompson said.

44 min ago

Ex-Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told panel that the insurrection was shocking

From CNN's Devan Cole 

Elaine Chao, who resigned from her post as former President Donald Trump's Secretary of Transportation a day after the insurrection, spoke in personal terms about her disgust over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack when she testified to the committee. 

"I think the events at the Capitol, however they occurred, were shocking and it was something that, as I mentioned in my statement, that I could not put aside," said Chao, one of the former members of Trump's Cabinet whose recorded testimony lawmakers aired on Thursday. 

"And at a particular point, the events were such that it was impossible for me to continue, given my personal values and my philosophy. I came as an immigrant to this country. I believe in this country. I believe in the peaceful transfer of power. I believe in democracy. And so I was — it was a decision that I made on my own," she said. 

CNN reported in August that Chao, who is also the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, had met with the committee. But after condemning the attack in her resignation letter in early 2021, Chao had largely stayed out of the national spotlight, with her recent comments to the committee providing fresh insight into her thinking on the deadly attack. 

Chao's resignation came the same day that Betsy DeVos, who served as Trump's Education secretary, also resigned from her post, calling the riot "unconscionable for our country." 

43 min ago

Committee airs new footage of congressional leaders taking refuge at Fort McNair during Jan. 6 insurrection

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

The Jan. 6 select committee aired previously unseen footage from Fort McNair, the DC-area Army base where congressional leaders took refuge during the insurrection and scrambled to respond to the unfolding crisis. 

Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, said during the hearing that the footage shows how Trump administration officials and congressional leaders worked around then-President Donald Trump to put down the riot that he had incited.

The footage shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top officials working the phones and coordinating with Trump Cabinet members and other officials to secure the resources needed to quell the insurrection and secure the Capitol.

The footage also showed two phone calls between Pelosi and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who took on an impromptu leadership role on January 6, coordinating the emergency response.

The new footage showed Schumer dressing down then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. During their heated phone call, Schumer implored Rosen to intervene directly with Trump, and tell Trump to call off the mob. During the call, Pelosi told Rosen that the pro-Trump rioters were “breaking the law… at the instigation of the President of the United States.”

“The concern that we have for personal safety transcends everything,” Pelosi told Rosen.

Pelosi is seen on the phone with then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, discussing getting the state’s National Guard dispatched to the Capitol.

During the hearing, the panel labeled the footage as showing lawmakers at an “undisclosed location.” It has been public knowledge since January 6, 2021, that senior congressional leaders from both parties took refuge at Fort McNair, an Army base in DC, while the Capitol was overrun.

Coverage note: CNN has obtained additional footage from Fort McNair that wasn’t shown by the committee. 

The exclusive footage will air on CNN on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, during a special edition of “Anderson Cooper 360°.” The footage shows congressional leaders, after evacuating from the Capitol, gathering at Fort McNair working the phones, trying to figure out what was going on at the overrun Capitol, and begging for help as they frantically scrambled to quell the insurrection.

Watch the new footage of congressional leaders taking refuge on Jan. 6:

1 hr 38 min ago

Panel is reviewing potential obstruction of testimony surrounding claim Trump lunged at Secret Service, member says

From CNN's Alex Rogers

The House Select Committee is reviewing a potential attempt to obstruct testimony surrounding claims that former President Donald Trump got in a heated exchange with his Secret Service detail on the day of the riot, a member of the panel says.

“The committee is reviewing testimony regarding potential obstruction on this issue, including testimony about advice given not to tell the committee about this specific topic,” Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, said at the panel’s hearing Thursday. “We will address this matter in our report.”

Aguilar said a former White House employee with national security responsibilities was informed of Trump’s “irate behavior” in the limo from then-White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato in Ornato’s office.

“It was Mr. Engel with Mr. Ornato in that office. They'd expressed to me that the President was irate, you know, on the drive up,” said the former White House employee, according to Aguilar. Secret Service lead agent Robert Engel “did not deny the fact that the President was irate,” added Aguilar.

Aguilar said the testimony “corresponds closely” with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s previous testimony.

Remember: This summer, Hutchinson testified that she heard from Ornato that Trump was so enraged at his Secret Service detail for blocking him from going to the Capitol that “he reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel” and “then used his free hand to lunge toward” Engel. Hutchinson testified that Ornato told her the story in front of Engel and he did not dispute the account. 

After that hearing, a Secret Service official familiar with the matter told CNN that Ornato denied telling Hutchinson that the former President grabbed the steering wheel or an agent on his detail. Hutchinson stood by her testimony.

43 min ago

National Security official corroborates account of Trump’s angry outburst on Jan. 6

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

Rep. Pete Aguilar speaks as the hearing on Thursday.
Rep. Pete Aguilar speaks as the hearing on Thursday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

A national security official who worked in the White House told the House select committee that former President Donald Trump’s angry outburst in the presidential SUV on Jan. 6, 2021 was so widely known that it became “water cooler talk," Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat, said Thursday.

The account of the official, whose identity was not revealed by the Jan. 6 committee, further corroborates earlier testimony from former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson about Trump angrily reacting to being told by his Secret Service agents he could not go to the US Capitol after his speech on Jan. 6.

“In the days following that, I do remember, you know, again, hearing again how angry the President was when, you know, they were in the limo,” the official said, according to Aguilar. “But beyond specifics of that, that’s pretty much the extent of the cooler talk.”

More on the incident: Hutchinson testified in a June hearing that Tony Ornato told her Trump became "irate" when informed by security that he would not be going to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because the situation was not secure.

Ornato said that Trump was so enraged at his Secret Service detail for blocking him from going to the Capitol that “he reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel” and “then used his free hand to lunge towards” Secret Service agent Robert Engel.

Hutchinson testified that Ornato told her the story in front of Engel and he did not dispute the account. 

Trump and his Republican allies have contested Hutchinson’s account as they’ve sought to undermine her testimony against Trump.

42 min ago

Committee details Trump's inaction on the afternoon of Jan. 6

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

(Alex Wong/Pool via Reuters)

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt sought to illustrate then-President Trump’s inaction as rioters stormed the Capitol Building, using new evidence to show the White House was aware of the violence as Trump returned to the building.

Trump has claimed he wasn’t aware of the riot until later in the day, telling New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her recent book that he was “on the late side” of learning about the events at the Capitol. 

But the committee showed an email sent to Secret Service, national security and Trump’s military advisers saying “hundreds of Trump supporters stormed through metal barricades at the back of the Capitol building about 1 pm Wednesday, running past security guards and breaking fences.”

The email was sent at 1:19 p.m. on Jan. 6.

One minute later, Trump returned to the White House and was told about the violence, according to committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin.

The committee played a series of clips from top aides to the President, suggesting Trump was watching television in the Oval Office dining room over the course of the afternoon, unwilling to intervene in the insurrection attempt.

A former White House employee with national security responsibilities told the committee that a White House adviser, Eric Hershmann, told White House Counsel Pat Cipollone that “the President didn’t want anything done.”

2 hr 19 min ago

The Jan. 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump in today's hearing. Here's what could happen next. 

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 US Capitol attack will vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday’s hearing, multiple sources tell CNN.

If he chooses not to appear, there will be a few things that could happen next, according to Elie Honig, a CNN analyst and former federal prosecutor.

Honig said that while it is "unlikely" that he will appear, he could "theoretically" testify.

If he does not, and refuses to comply with the subpoena, the select committee will have to decide if they will vote to hold him in criminal contempt of Congress. If they do, it will then go to the full House for a vote, Honig said.

"If that passes, it goes to the Justice Department where the DOJ, the attorney general, Merrick Garland, will have to decide — do we bring criminal charges for criminal contempt of Congress," he explained.

Criminal contempt is one of the three options the congressional panel can pursue to enforce its subpoenas, along with civil and inherent contempt.

The Jan. 6 committee has done this before, including approving a criminal contempt report against Trump ally Steve Bannon after he refused to comply with a subpoena deadline.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report