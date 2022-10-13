CNN will air exclusive Jan. 6 footage from Fort McNair on Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m. ET

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Jan. 6 committee has voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump as they investigate the riot at the US Capitol.

The unanimous vote marks an escalation in the committee’s efforts to obtain testimony from the former President, though at this late stage, it’s unlikely that Trump would comply with the subpoena – and the committee likely doesn’t have time for a lengthy court fight.

It’s rare but not without precedent for Congress to subpoena sitting and former presidents for testimony.

House Select Committee Char Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney argued the committee needed to hear from Trump to tell the most complete story it can about the Jan. 6 riot.

“Thanks to the tireless work of our members and investigators, we have left no doubt — none – that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy that directly resulted in the violence of Jan. 6,” Thompson said. “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6. So we want to hear from him,” Thompson said.

Cheney said more than 30 witnesses have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, including some who communicated with Trump. She noted that others, like Steve Bannon, have been held in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify – and Bannon was convicted after the Justice Department indicted him – but argued the committee couldn’t wait for the Justice Department to obtain information from those recalcitrant witnesses.

“At some point, the Department of Justice may well unearth the facts that these and other witnesses are currently concealing,” Cheney said. “But our duty today is to our country and our children and our Constitution. We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to the answers, so we can act now to protect our republic,” she said.