What may come next for the Jan. 6 committee — and its investigation 

While Thursday's hearing will be the Jan. 6 committee's last one before the midterm elections, the panel’s work is not yet complete, and aides have cautioned against the hearing being the panel’s final word, noting that the investigation is still ongoing.

The committee just recently interviewed Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and the panel last month subpoenaed Wisconsin GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for testimony, which Vos sued to stop.

The select committee’s investigation has also been working toward a final report, though it’s still not clear what shape that will take or when it might be released. Sources say the panel has also not yet made any decision on whether to make any criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

But regardless of the status of the investigation, the committee has an external deadline less than three months away: The end of the 117th Congress on Jan. 3, 2023, when Republicans are favored to take control of the House in the midterms.

Should former President Donald Trump object to the committee's subpoena, it could lead to a lengthy court fight that outlives the committee.