When the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol delivers its ultimate conclusion to the public this week – holding a final public meeting on Monday and announcing expected criminal referrals to the Justice Department, followed by the release of its full report on Wednesday – the White House is expected to watch quietly and decline to offer judgment on any recommendations that the panel may make to the Justice Department.

For much of the year, top White House officials have made painstaking efforts to avoid delivering specific commentary on the panel’s work. There was one goal in particular of utmost urgency: staying clear of any moves that might suggest that the White House was trying to exert influence on the DOJ.

And those efforts are likely to become even more imperative for the Biden White House after the committee refers at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the DOJ, as a source familiar with the matter said the committee was expected to do this week.

One White House official told CNN ahead of the committee’s upcoming last meeting on Monday that it would continue to not weigh in on any potential referrals or actions that the panel may take. Another official said this would be in line with the White House’s efforts this year to avoid “running pundit” on the panel’s work.

But officials also noted that President Biden himself has been clear in his public remarks about the significance of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, the importance of the committee’s work, not to mention his rejection of last year’s insurrection and the threats to the country’s democratic systems.

Indeed, Biden made that a central theme of his political message in the lead-up to the midterm elections – that decision drew criticism from some fellow Democrats who argued he needed to have a nearly singular focus on the economy, but ultimately left the White House feeling vindicated after Democrats far outperformed expectations.

And in the rare moments that Biden did directly comment on the committee, he made clear that he believes the members are doing work critical to documenting history.

“It’s important the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6 remain at work today,” Biden said this summer.

In October, following a hearing that revealed evidence and testimony from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchison who said Trump continued efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election even though he knew he had lost reelection, Biden described the testimony and video as “absolutely devastating.”