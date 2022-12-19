Audio
Live Updates

Jan. 6 committee to hold final public meeting

By Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:10 a.m. ET, December 19, 2022
5 min ago

The White House is expected to watch quietly as Jan. 6 committee delivers final report this week

From CNN's MJ Lee

When the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol delivers its ultimate conclusion to the public this week – holding a final public meeting on Monday and announcing expected criminal referrals to the Justice Department, followed by the release of its full report on Wednesday – the White House is expected to watch quietly and decline to offer judgment on any recommendations that the panel may make to the Justice Department.

For much of the year, top White House officials have made painstaking efforts to avoid delivering specific commentary on the panel’s work. There was one goal in particular of utmost urgency: staying clear of any moves that might suggest that the White House was trying to exert influence on the DOJ.

And those efforts are likely to become even more imperative for the Biden White House after the committee refers at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the DOJ, as a source familiar with the matter said the committee was expected to do this week.

One White House official told CNN ahead of the committee’s upcoming last meeting on Monday that it would continue to not weigh in on any potential referrals or actions that the panel may take. Another official said this would be in line with the White House’s efforts this year to avoid “running pundit” on the panel’s work.

But officials also noted that President Biden himself has been clear in his public remarks about the significance of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, the importance of the committee’s work, not to mention his rejection of last year’s insurrection and the threats to the country’s democratic systems. 

Indeed, Biden made that a central theme of his political message in the lead-up to the midterm elections – that decision drew criticism from some fellow Democrats who argued he needed to have a nearly singular focus on the economy, but ultimately left the White House feeling vindicated after Democrats far outperformed expectations. 

And in the rare moments that Biden did directly comment on the committee, he made clear that he believes the members are doing work critical to documenting history. 

“It’s important the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6 remain at work today,” Biden said this summer.

In October, following a hearing that revealed evidence and testimony from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchison who said Trump continued efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election even though he knew he had lost reelection, Biden described the testimony and video as “absolutely devastating.” 

1 min ago

Jan. 6 panel expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump in Monday's meeting

From CNN's Jamie Gangel and Katelyn Polantz

Former President Donald Trump attends a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections in Dayton, Ohio, on November 7. (Gaelen Morse/Reuters)

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The charges include:

  • Insurrection
  • Obstruction of an official proceeding
  • Conspiracy to defraud the federal government

The committee’s final recommendations could include additional charges proposed for Trump, according to the source. The referral recommendations will be presented at a committee meeting on Monday and the final report will provide justification from the panel’s investigation for recommending the charges.

The impact House referrals could have remains unclear because the Department of Justice special counsel investigation is already examining Trump in its extensive probe into Jan. 6. But in addition to criminal referrals, committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters that the panel could issue five to six other categories of referrals, such as ethics referrals to the House Ethics Committee, bar discipline referrals and campaign finance referrals.

More on the charges: The charging recommendations under consideration of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government match allegations the select committee made against Trump and his elections attorney John Eastman in a previous court proceeding seeking Eastman’s emails. A judge had agreed with the House, finding it could access Eastman’s emails about his 2020 election work for Trump because the pair was likely planning to defraud the US and engaging in a conspiracy to obstruct Congress, according to that court proceeding.

The Guardian was first to report on the committee’s consideration of the charges.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, criticized the committee in a statement as a “Kangaroo court” that held “show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country’s history.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the committee, told CNN’s Jake Tapper Friday that the panel has “been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we’ve uncovered.”

“We spent a huge amount of time not just on what the code sections are and the bottom line recommendation, but the facts – and I think it’s really important when we discuss whatever it is we are going to do and we’ll have a vote on it, that people understand the facts behind the conclusions we reach,” the California Democrat said on “The Lead.”

The Justice Department has largely focused on criminal statutes related to the violence, for obstructing a congressional proceeding and in some limited cases for seditious conspiracy, when charging defendants in connection with the attack on the US Capitol.

15 min ago

Jan. 6 committee will release final report summary and other information on Monday

From CNN's Adam Levine

The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 will release an executive summary of the investigation’s final report on Monday after the 1 p.m. ET meeting, a committee aide said Sunday. 

“Following the business meeting, the Select Committee is expected to release certain materials, including an executive summary of the report, details on referrals, and additional information about witnesses who have appeared before the committee,” a committee aide said.

As CNN previously reported, the committee will also be releasing the entire report on Wednesday.