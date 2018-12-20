(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has yet to sign off on the execute order for a withdrawal from Syria, two US officials told CNN.

One of the officials said the order drafted says that the timeline for withdrawal is 120 days from signing.

One thing to note: There is no standard time for such an order to be signed. For example, the initial order to send troops for border security took several days for Mattis to sign