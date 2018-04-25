James Comey faces questions at CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Why Comey views the Trump presidency as a "forest fire"
Asked if student-led movements would lead to gun reforms, James Comey said he doesn't know, but he's optimistic young people will prevail under the Trump presidency. He then gave a striking metaphor about what he thinks Trump will do to this country.
"I think of Donald Trump's presidency as a forest fire that will do a lot of damage to values above our policy differences," he said. "But forest fires -- the reason I chose that metaphor -- is they do damage, but things grow in the wake of them that didn't have space or air or water to grow before."
He continued: "I see that in the Parkland kids. I see that in the William Mary kids. I see this in my own kids standing up and speaking. And I hope any will inspire all of us and maybe shame the adults in this nation to get involved and not become numb to things that are critical to the values of this country."
James Comey recounts his terrifying high school encounter with the "Ramsey rapist"
FBI Director James Comey just recounted his story about a fateful night, while he was a senior in high school, when a serial rapist broke into his home and took him and his brother captive. He escaped with his life, obviously, but it changed him forever.
Watch Comey tell the story:
Comey: I "don't know" if we're in a hot or cold war with Russia
A student asked James Comey if he felt we were on the brink of a second cold war with Russia.
"I don't know whether I would characterize it that way," Comey responded.
"We are certainly in on many levels conflict with Russia. What they did during the 2016 election was an attack by an adversary nation and if we are not vigilant, it will happen again. And whether you call that a cold war or a hot war, I don't know. But we are in conflict on many levels with the Russian government."
Comey never wrote memos while working Obama and Bush
Former FBI Director James Comey said he never wrote memos after talking with former Presidents Bush and Obama.
Comey kept memos of his conservations with President Trump.
The Justice Department released Comey's memos to Congress last week.
Here are some details from the memos:
- Comey wrote how Trump's "serious reservations" about then-national security adviser Michael Flynn.
- Trump frequently brought up leaks to the media and they discussed trying to find the source of the leaks.
- Trump also at least twice brought up the "golden showers thing" and said he was concerned even if there was a small chance his wife had thought it was true.
- President Vladimir Putin allegedly told Trump that Russia had the "most beautiful hookers in the world."
Comey never saw Trump laugh. That concerned him.
James Comey, the former FBI chief, said he never saw President Trump laugh.
He saw former President Bush and Obama laugh, but not Trump. That raised some flags for Comey because he said great leaders can show both confidence and humor.
He said:
They are comfortable in their own skin and allows them to shut up and learn the truth from those around them and take joy in their people. To love seeing them shine. Insecure people can't do any of that. They can't listen and take joy in the achievements of those around them. A marker of that balance of confidence and humility is humor. If you are insecure, you cannot laugh. For two reasons: First, you look silly laughing so you expose yourself. And engaging in a humorous encounter with somebody else is a risk for a leader because I might have to acknowledge you that you said something funny that you didn't say. I saw Presidents Bush and Obama both use humor effectively to relax, to put at ease, to try to get the truth.
Comey said he didn't see Trump laugh when they sat down for dinner.
"So I became a little concerned about this," he said.
Why "Slime Ball" James Comey has no nickname for President Trump
A student asked James Comey, who Trump has called a "slime ball" on Twitter, if he had a nickname President Trump.
"I don't have a nickname for him," Comey said. "I call him the president of the United States because I respect the office."
That response drew applause from the audience.
Comey added: "No matter my concerns for him, I want him to be successful."
What Comey thinks about the so-called "deep state"
CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Comey what gives him the belief that institutions like the FBI are strong enough to handle the criticism they face from the White House.
"Because I know them," Comey said. "And because I know no president serves long enough to destroy the culture at the root of them."
Of the term "deep state" that Trump supporters so frequently throw around when speaking of Trump critics in US government, he said, "There is no deep state but there is a deep culture. The fundamental values that are at our constitution that runs deep. The FBI, the justice department as a whole. The intelligence community. It is the ballast that gives me comfort and I hope gives all Americans comfort."
"If we are silent," he added, "tremendous damage will be done that will take us time to recover."
Why Comey thinks Clinton would’ve made a better president: "Values"
Comey said he felt the American people "were faced with a historic choice between the two least popular and least trusted candidates in modern history," but Clinton is more "respectful of the norms and traditions that I am so worried about being eroded today," and so that's why he thinks she would've made a better president than President Trump. That answer, Comey explained, was based on "values."
Comey says he spoke out about the Clinton emails because "concealing would be catastrophic"
Former FBI Director James Comey was asked why he announced — less than two weeks before the presidential election — that the bureau would investigate more emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's private server.
He said the department had to weigh whether they should speak out about the Clinton emails or conceal it.