Asked if student-led movements would lead to gun reforms, James Comey said he doesn't know, but he's optimistic young people will prevail under the Trump presidency. He then gave a striking metaphor about what he thinks Trump will do to this country.

"I think of Donald Trump's presidency as a forest fire that will do a lot of damage to values above our policy differences," he said. "But forest fires -- the reason I chose that metaphor -- is they do damage, but things grow in the wake of them that didn't have space or air or water to grow before."

He continued: "I see that in the Parkland kids. I see that in the William Mary kids. I see this in my own kids standing up and speaking. And I hope any will inspire all of us and maybe shame the adults in this nation to get involved and not become numb to things that are critical to the values of this country."