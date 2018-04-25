Former FBI Director James Comey will sit down tonight with CNN's Anderson Cooper for a one-hour town hall at 8 p.m. ET.

He'll be taking questions from the audience at Comey’s alma mater, William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. It's co-hosted by the Student Assembly at William & Mary.

This isn't Comey's first interview with CNN.

He told CNN's Jake Tapper last week that President Trump was "clearly not" adhering to America's values.

Comey has been on a publicity tour since his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership," was released last week.

In his first sit-down interview since being fired by Trump last May, Comey told ABC News that he believed Trump was "morally unfit" for office.

Watch the town hall on CNNgo.