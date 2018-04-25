Live Updates
James Comey faces questions at CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
1 hr 1 min ago9:58 AM ET, Wed April 25, 2018
The James Comey town hall starts at 8 p.m. tonight
Former FBI Director James Comey will sit down tonight with CNN's Anderson Cooper for a one-hour town hall at 8 p.m. ET.
He'll be taking questions from the audience at Comey’s alma mater, William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. It's co-hosted by the Student Assembly at William & Mary.
This isn't Comey's first interview with CNN.
He told CNN's Jake Tapper last week that President Trump was "clearly not" adhering to America's values.
Comey has been on a publicity tour since his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership," was released last week.
In his first sit-down interview since being fired by Trump last May, Comey told ABC News that he believed Trump was "morally unfit" for office.
