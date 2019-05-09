Former FBI Director James Comey says he believes there is a chargeable case for obstruction and witness tampering against President Trump, based on what he saw in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Asked if Trump showed "corrupt intent," Comey said he thought so.

"It sure looks like he did in connection with a couple of episodes," the former FBI director said, citing Trump directing Former White House Counsel Don McGahn to get rid of Mueller. He called that a "flaming example."

He added that, without a doubt, he agreed with the 800 former federal prosecutors who signed a statement saying that Mueller's findings would have produced obstruction charges against President Trump -- if he weren't president.

"No doubt," Comey said.