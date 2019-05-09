James Comey CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Comey: "It sure looks like" Trump obstructed justice
Former FBI Director James Comey says he believes there is a chargeable case for obstruction and witness tampering against President Trump, based on what he saw in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Asked if Trump showed "corrupt intent," Comey said he thought so.
"It sure looks like he did in connection with a couple of episodes," the former FBI director said, citing Trump directing Former White House Counsel Don McGahn to get rid of Mueller. He called that a "flaming example."
He added that, without a doubt, he agreed with the 800 former federal prosecutors who signed a statement saying that Mueller's findings would have produced obstruction charges against President Trump -- if he weren't president.
"No doubt," Comey said.
Comey says he accepts the Mueller report's conclusions
Asked by CNN's Anderson Cooper if James Comey accepts President Trump's assertions that special counsel Robert Mueller's report found no collusion. "Is that something you accept?" Cooper asked.
Comey responded, "Well, that's actually not what the report says."
"He found there was not sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy between Americans and the Russian effort. That strikes me as a reasonable conclusion, and I accept it," he said.
Comey: Nothing in the Mueller report surprised me
James Comey said nothing in special counsel Robert Mueller's report surprised him.
"There were a lot of facts in the Mueller report that I didn't know, but I knew it would be high quality work if we got a chance as a country to read it. And what he describes about Russia's intervention in our election didn't surprise me at all. It confirmed what I knew from when I was at the [FBI]. And what he lied out about -- the President's efforts to obstruct justice was broader in scope than I personally knew, but given what I had seen, it didn't surprise me, honestly," he said.
Comey added that he believes Mueller got everything about him right.
Comey on his relationship with Robert Mueller: I respect him, but he's not "in love" with me
CNN's Anderson Cooper, citing President Trump, asked if James Comey believed special counsel Robert Mueller was "in love" with him.
Anderson Cooper: "Is Mueller in love with you?"
James Comey: "I respect him. I don't think we have that kind of relationship."
Cooper: "You just want to be friends with him."
Comey: "He's certainly not obsessed with me in the way some others seem to be."
Comey describes the moment he learned he was fired: "I was numb"
Former FBI Director James Comey said he was talking to staff about the importance of the FBI's mission when he found it was fired -- from the television in the room.
"I was numb because I didn't expect to be fired," he said.
Comey said he thought it was a prank.
"I knew by that point the President didn't like me, but I thought that's OK because that will keep a separation. So it still feels a little bit numbing, frankly, like it happened yesterday and a lifetime ago," he said.
After learning that he was fired from the news, Comey shook hands with his staff and called his wife. She said his kids saw it "all over the internet."
"And then with the help of my assistant in Washington, I figured out a guy was actually down knocking on the door of the FBI in Pennsylvania saying he had a letter for me from the President that I was fired. Long before I got the letter the media was told. That's how it happened," he said.
Here are 7 things to know about James Comey
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
Former FBI Director James Comey is an unlikely candidate to take center stage in the most charged political drama of this generation, but history shows he has a tendency to turn up in the headlines.
Here are some them:
- He delivered an unprecedented "October Surprise" in the 2016 election. He announced — less than two weeks before the presidential election — that the bureau would investigate more emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's private server.
- Comey opposed Bush White House officials in a dramatic standoff. When then-Attorney General John Ashcroft was hospitalized in 2004, Bush officials rushed to his side in an effort to have him sign off on an extension to the wiretapping program, which Justice Department attorneys had deemed illegal, according to Comey's account. The weakened Ashcroft managed to make clear his refusal and Gonzales and Card left the room -- with Comey, then Ashcroft's top deputy, watching on -- without a word.
- He prosecuted Martha Stewart. Comey brought a series of charges against Stewart in 2003 in connection with a dodgy 2000 stock deal. She was ultimately convicted and sentenced to five months in prison.
- He'd investigated the Clintons previously. Their first run-in came in the mid-1990s, when Comey joined the Senate Whitewater Committee as a deputy special counsel. In 2002, Comey, then a federal prosecutor, took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton's 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich, who had been indicted on a laundry list of charges before fleeing the country
- Comey was locked up and held at gunpoint. In October 1977, he and his younger brother were held captive in their home by the so-called "Ramsey Rapist."
- He was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate in 2013. Comey became the seventh FBI director when he was confirmed by the Senate on July 29, 2013, by a 93-1 count, with Sen. Rand Paul the lone holdout. He succeeded Robert Mueller III.
- Comey was a registered Republican for many years. In testimony on Capitol Hill, he insisted that his FBI is "resolutely apolitical." Comey himself, however, does have a partisan past — as a Republican.
