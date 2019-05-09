Former FBI Director James Comey will take questions at a town hall moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

The town hall will be held exactly two years to the day after President Donald Trump fired Comey, citing Comey's handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as his reasoning.

Comey was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate as FBI director in July 2013 with a 93-1 vote, and served until his firing on May 9, 2017.

Comey has been a harsh critic of Trump, and said at a previous CNN town hall, "I don't believe he is morally fit to be president of the United States."

In October 2016, less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Comey announced the FBI would investigate more emails potentially related to Clinton's private server. Clinton later said she believes the decision cost her the presidential election.