Comey on 2020 election: "You cannot have a president who's a chronic liar"

Former FBI Director James Comey said he was talking to staff about the importance of the FBI's mission when he found it was fired -- from the television in the room.

"I was numb because I didn't expect to be fired," he said.

Comey said he thought it was a prank.

"I knew by that point the President didn't like me, but I thought that's OK because that will keep a separation. So it still feels a little bit numbing, frankly, like it happened yesterday and a lifetime ago," he said.

After learning that he was fired from the news, Comey shook hands with his staff and called his wife. She said his kids saw it "all over the internet."

"And then with the help of my assistant in Washington, I figured out a guy was actually down knocking on the door of the FBI in Pennsylvania saying he had a letter for me from the President that I was fired. Long before I got the letter the media was told. That's how it happened," he said.