Former FBI Director James Comey described a dinner in which he said President Trump wanted a pledge of loyalty.

"The purpose of the dinner was for him to extract from me a promise of loyalty," he said in an interview on ABC.

Comey claimed Trump told "I expect loyalty, I need loyalty."

Comey said he just stared at the President, while telling himself, "Don't you move, don't you dare move. Don't even blink."

Asked why he didn't just say, "No," Comey said, "I think because I was caught totally by surprise. I couldn't think of a clever response. By the second time he came back to it, I had my wits about me and had a better answer."

He said he told Trump, "'You will always get honesty from me.' And he paused and then he said, 'Honest loyalty,' as if he was proposing some compromise or a deal. And I paused and said, 'You'll get that from me.'"

After the dinner, Comey said he went home and typed out notes from the meeting on his computer.