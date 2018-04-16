James Comey's first interview since his firingBy Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Comey says Trump wanted "loyalty"
Former FBI Director James Comey described a dinner in which he said President Trump wanted a pledge of loyalty.
"The purpose of the dinner was for him to extract from me a promise of loyalty," he said in an interview on ABC.
Comey claimed Trump told "I expect loyalty, I need loyalty."
Comey said he just stared at the President, while telling himself, "Don't you move, don't you dare move. Don't even blink."
Asked why he didn't just say, "No," Comey said, "I think because I was caught totally by surprise. I couldn't think of a clever response. By the second time he came back to it, I had my wits about me and had a better answer."
Comey said Trump told him needed loyalty.
He said he told Trump, "'You will always get honesty from me.' And he paused and then he said, 'Honest loyalty,' as if he was proposing some compromise or a deal. And I paused and said, 'You'll get that from me.'"
After the dinner, Comey said he went home and typed out notes from the meeting on his computer.
Comey calls Trump's claim that his inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama's "a lie"
Former FBI director James Comey said of Trump's claims his inauguration crowds were larger than Barack Obama's, "That's just not true. That's not a perspective, that's not a view, that's just a lie. And yet he would say it, and, 'Everyone agrees, everyone says, everyone believes.'"
Asked if he was thinking, "President trump's a liar?," Comey said yes.
Comey: "It sucked" being me after reopening of Clinton email investigation
The former FBI director said "it sucked" being James Comey in the days after he sent a letter informing Congress he was reopening the Hillary Clinton investigation into her emails.
Comey on the Clinton letter: I'd do it again for the sake of the FBI
If given a second go of things, former FBI director James Comey said he would still send the letter to Congress announcing the FBI was investigating newly discovered Clinton emails.
That letter came just days before the election.
"I would," Comey said.
Comey's letter to congressional leaders was about emails uncovered in the bureau's probe into Anthony Weiner. Hillary Clinton said the timing of such a move was "unprecedented" and "deeply troubling."
Comey on Clinton email investigation: "I knew this was a no-win situation"
Former FBI Director James Comey, in an interview with ABC, talked about the Hillary Clinton email investigation, saying he knew from the the start that it "was a no-win situation."
"One half of the partisan divide is gonna be angry at us no matter what we do," he said.
Comey: "I think he's morally unfit to be President"
In his first interview since his firing, former FBI Director James Comey says President Trump is "morally unfit" to be the President.
"I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on," Comey said.
Comey describes his first meeting with Trump: "Impressively coifed hair"
Former FBI director James Comey, speaking in an interview tonight with ABC, described the first time he met President Trump .
"My impression was he looked exactly like he did on television, except he looked shorter to me than he did on television, but otherwise exactly the same," Comey said. "And the reason I say that is most people look slightly different in person. I don't know whether that's bad or good, but he looked the way I'd seen him look on television."
"He looked slightly orange up close with small white—half moons under his eyes, which I assume are from tanning googles."
Trump raised "golden showers thing" with Comey
From CNN's Eli Watkins
Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in his book that President Trump discussed looking into one of the most infamous allegations in a dossier of claims about Trump and Russia.
In the book, which CNN obtained Thursday, Comey wrote that Trump wanted him to prove the allegation was false in part to prove its falsehood to his wife, first lady Melania Trump.
"He brought up what he called the 'golden showers thing,'" Comey wrote.
The dossier was commissioned as opposition research by political opponents of then-candidate Trump and compiled by a former British intelligence agent. Portions of the dossier remain unconfirmed.
"It bothered him if there was 'even a one percent chance' his wife, Melania, thought it was true. ... He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn't possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him," Comey wrote in the book.
Comey recalled the interaction occurred at the same dinner where he said Trump asked for his "loyalty," which Trump has denied.
Comey wrote at length on conversations with Trump about the salacious topic. He wrote that Trump raised the prostitution claim at least four times with him and explained away the allegation in a call with Comey on January 11, 2017.
"'I'm a germaphobe,'" Comey quoted Trump saying. "'There's no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way.'"
The GOP is planning to use these arguments against Comey
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
The GOP is devising a plan against fired FBI Director James Comey. It is built around several aggressive arguments, according to the plan obtained by CNN.
These are some of the arguments:
1) "Comey has a long history of misstatements and misconduct," including damage caused to the FBI because of "bizarre decisions, contradictory statements and acting against Department of Justice and FBI protocol."
2) "Attempts to smear the Trump administration are nothing more than retaliation by a disgraced former official."
3) "Comey isn't credible -- just ask Democrats."
Digital ads will show several Democrats calling for Comey's resignation after he injected himself into the 2016 presidential race, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who is shown saying: "All I can tell you is the FBI Director has no credibility."