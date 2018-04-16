Eyes were glued to televisions everywhere on June 8, 2017, as fired FBI Director James Comey detailed his interactions with President Trump before the Senate intelligence committee.

It was the first time he had spoken publicly since his firing nearly a month earlier.

These were some of the takeaways:

— Trump asked him to let an investigation go. He said Trump privately urged him to drop the probe into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

— Comey testified that Lynch pressed him not to call the FBI's Clinton email an "investigation," but instead call it a "matter."

— Trump's tweeted implicit threat that he had taped their conversations prompted Comey to provide the content of the his memos to a friend, who disseminated it to the media.

— Comey hoped there were tapes of his interactions with Trump, adding that he wants them all released publicly. (Trump later said he never had any tapes of his conversations with Comey.)

— Comey's testimony did not settle whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in asking him to drop the Flynn probe. He told lawmakers he simply would not draw any conclusions regarding obstruction of justice.

— Comey said Trump is liar, a lot. He said the entire reason he took notes of his meetings with Trump was because he believed Trump would lie about them.

Watch more: