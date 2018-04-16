James Comey's first interview since his firingBy Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Comey on Clinton email investigation: "I knew this was a no-win situation"
Former FBI Director James Comey, in an interview with ABC, talked about the Hillary Clinton email investigation, saying he knew from the the start that it "was a no-win situation."
"One half of the partisan divide is gonna be angry at us no matter what we do," he said.
Comey: "I think he's morally unfit to be President"
In his first interview since his firing, former FBI Director James Comey says President Trump is "morally unfit" to be the President.
"I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on," Comey said.
Comey describes his first meeting with Trump: "Impressively coifed hair"
Former FBI director James Comey, speaking in an interview tonight with ABC, described the first time he met President Trump .
"My impression was he looked exactly like he did on television, except he looked shorter to me than he did on television, but otherwise exactly the same," Comey said. "And the reason I say that is most people look slightly different in person. I don't know whether that's bad or good, but he looked the way I'd seen him look on television."
"He looked slightly orange up close with small white—half moons under his eyes, which I assume are from tanning googles."
Trump raised "golden showers thing" with Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in his book that President Trump discussed looking into one of the most infamous allegations in a dossier of claims about Trump and Russia.
In the book, which CNN obtained Thursday, Comey wrote that Trump wanted him to prove the allegation was false in part to prove its falsehood to his wife, first lady Melania Trump.
"He brought up what he called the 'golden showers thing,'" Comey wrote.
The dossier was commissioned as opposition research by political opponents of then-candidate Trump and compiled by a former British intelligence agent. Portions of the dossier remain unconfirmed.
"It bothered him if there was 'even a one percent chance' his wife, Melania, thought it was true. ... He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn't possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him," Comey wrote in the book.
Comey recalled the interaction occurred at the same dinner where he said Trump asked for his "loyalty," which Trump has denied.
Comey wrote at length on conversations with Trump about the salacious topic. He wrote that Trump raised the prostitution claim at least four times with him and explained away the allegation in a call with Comey on January 11, 2017.
"'I'm a germaphobe,'" Comey quoted Trump saying. "'There's no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way.'"
The GOP is planning to use these arguments against Comey
The GOP is devising a plan against fired FBI Director James Comey. It is built around several aggressive arguments, according to the plan obtained by CNN.
These are some of the arguments:
1) "Comey has a long history of misstatements and misconduct," including damage caused to the FBI because of "bizarre decisions, contradictory statements and acting against Department of Justice and FBI protocol."
2) "Attempts to smear the Trump administration are nothing more than retaliation by a disgraced former official."
3) "Comey isn't credible -- just ask Democrats."
Digital ads will show several Democrats calling for Comey's resignation after he injected himself into the 2016 presidential race, including House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who is shown saying: "All I can tell you is the FBI Director has no credibility."
He was fired. A month later, he testified before the Senate.
Eyes were glued to televisions everywhere on June 8, 2017, as fired FBI Director James Comey detailed his interactions with President Trump before the Senate intelligence committee.
It was the first time he had spoken publicly since his firing nearly a month earlier.
These were some of the takeaways:
— Trump asked him to let an investigation go. He said Trump privately urged him to drop the probe into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.
— Comey testified that Lynch pressed him not to call the FBI's Clinton email an "investigation," but instead call it a "matter."
— Trump's tweeted implicit threat that he had taped their conversations prompted Comey to provide the content of the his memos to a friend, who disseminated it to the media.
— Comey hoped there were tapes of his interactions with Trump, adding that he wants them all released publicly. (Trump later said he never had any tapes of his conversations with Comey.)
— Comey's testimony did not settle whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in asking him to drop the Flynn probe. He told lawmakers he simply would not draw any conclusions regarding obstruction of justice.
— Comey said Trump is liar, a lot. He said the entire reason he took notes of his meetings with Trump was because he believed Trump would lie about them.
Here's what happened after Comey was fired
President Trump's firing of James Comey set into motion a cascading series of events that continue to complicate and cloud his presidency.
Here's how it all started:
— Trump fires Comey on May 9, 2017, explaining in a letter that he reached the conclusion that Comey is "not able to effectively lead the bureau." (Comey learned of his dismissal from televisions tuned to the news, as he was addressing the workforce at the FBI office in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources said.)
— Trump administration attributed Comey's dismissal to his handling of the investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's email server.
— The firing fueled a wave of criticism that Trump fired Comey in the middle of the FBI's intensifying investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.
— After Trump fired Comey as FBI director last May, news emerged that Comey kept contemporaneous memos on his conversations with Trump, claiming Trump had asked him to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
— Following reports of the memos, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel on May 17, 2017, to lead a special counsel probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential coordination between Trump's associates and Russia. (Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation related to the 2016 campaign.)
— Comey testified for nearly three hours on June 8, 2017, before the Senate intelligence committee. He detailed his interactions with Trump during the blockbuster testimony.
How the GOP plans to discredit Comey
President Donald Trump's allies are preparing an extensive campaign to fight back against James Comey's publicity tour, trying to undermine the credibility of the former FBI director by reviving the blistering Democratic criticism of him before he was fired nearly a year ago.
The battle plan against Comey, obtained by CNN, calls for:
— Branding the nation's former top law enforcement official as "Lyin' Comey" through a website
— Digital advertising
— Talking points to be sent to Republicans across the country before his memoir is released next week
The White House signed off on the plan, which is being overseen by the Republican National Committee.
What Trump has been saying about James Comey on Twitter
President Trump spent the morning today on Twitter, lambasting former FBI director James Comey and the allegations levied in his still-forthcoming book.
