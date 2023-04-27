The Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of classified documents to social media is expected back in court Thursday for a hearing on whether he will be kept in jail during the course of his legal case.
The detention hearing, which was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed at the last minute, is slated to take place in Massachusetts.
Here are key things to know about the hearing:
- The suspect: Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, is accused of posting classified intelligence – including sensitive information on the war in Ukraine – on social media platform Discord in a series of leaks that revealed the scope of US intelligence gathering on both its allies and adversaries.
- Where things stand: Teixeira has not yet entered a formal plea. On Thursday, a judge will decide whether Teixeira should continue to be detained as he faces charges under the Espionage Act.
- What prosecutors are saying: Federal prosecutors previewed arguments that Teixeira should stay behind bars while he awaits trial in a court filing late Wednesday, saying that he posed a flight risk and that the government was still grappling with the amount of stolen classified information.
- How we got here: Teixeira was arrested by the FBI earlier this month after a furious scramble by federal authorities to determine the identity of the leaker following reports that the classified documents had been sitting in a Discord chatroom.
- When the leaks began: Teixeira, an airman first class, was stationed at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, where he worked on a classified computer network. He obtained a top-secret security clearance in 2021. According to charging documents, Teixeira began posting classified information to the Discord chatroom in December 2022, and he began uploading photos of the classified documents in January 2023.
- Intelligence concerns: The fact that the documents sat online for months before being discovered has revived questions about how classified information is handled across the government. The Pentagon has limited access to classified materials in the wake of the leak, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed a 45-day review of classified intelligence handling across in the Defense Department.