The affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against Jack Teixeira. (Jon Elswick/AP)

Intelligence leaks suspect Jack Teixeira was charged with unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials.

Here are some of the details included in the affidavit and criminal complaint:

The suspect took documents home to photograph: Teixeira was concerned about getting caught transcribing documents at work, so he started taking them home, a member of his online chat group told the FBI, according to court documents.

The leaks included photos of crumpled documents lying on top of magazines and surrounded by other random objects, such as zip-close bags and Gorilla Glue, CNN has previously reported.

The documents looked as if they had been hastily folded up and shoved into a pocket before being removed from a secure location, a source familiar with these kinds of documents told CNN.

Teixeira allegedly started posting photos of documents in December: The guardsman allegedly began posting classified documents online around December 2022, according to an affidavit.

The 21-year-old has held a Top Secret clearance through his IT role with the Air National Guard since 2021, according to the court document. At least one of the documents shared online was accessible to him by virtue of his employment as a guard member, the affidavit says.

He also “maintained sensitive compartmented access (SCI) to other highly classified programs,” the affidavit says.

He used his real home address on social media platform: The social media platform where Teixeira was allegedly posting classified documents, which is not named in the affidavit but which CNN has previously identified as Discord, gave the FBI information on April 12 about the account that had allegedly been posting the documents.

Teixeira used his real name and home address in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for the billing information associated with his Discord account, according to the affidavit.

Teixeira searched for the word "leak": Investigators alleged that a US government agency with the ability to monitor "certain searches conducted on its classified networks" found that Teixeira searched for the word "leak" on his government-issued computer.

One week before his arrest, the suspect "used his government computer to search classified intelligence reporting for the word 'leak,'" according to an affidavit. That search led investigators to believe that Teixeira was looking for the intelligence community’s assessment of who had leaked the classified documents online.