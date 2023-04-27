Audio
Suspect in US documents leak to appear in court

By Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Published 12:01 PM ET, Thu April 27, 2023
11 min ago

The suspect in the US classified leaks case will have a detention hearing today. Here's what to know

From CNN's Zachary Cohen

Jack Teixeira, second from right, appears in court on April 19.
The Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of classified documents to social media is expected back in court Thursday for a hearing on whether he will be kept in jail during the course of his legal case.

The detention hearing, which was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed at the last minute, is slated to take place in Massachusetts.

Here are key things to know about the hearing:

  • The suspect: Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, is accused of posting classified intelligence – including sensitive information on the war in Ukraine – on social media platform Discord in a series of leaks that revealed the scope of US intelligence gathering on both its allies and adversaries.
  • Where things stand: Teixeira has not yet entered a formal plea. On Thursday, a judge will decide whether Teixeira should continue to be detained as he faces charges under the Espionage Act.
  • What prosecutors are saying: Federal prosecutors previewed arguments that Teixeira should stay behind bars while he awaits trial in a court filing late Wednesday, saying that he posed a flight risk and that the government was still grappling with the amount of stolen classified information.
  • How we got here: Teixeira was arrested by the FBI earlier this month after a furious scramble by federal authorities to determine the identity of the leaker following reports that the classified documents had been sitting in a Discord chatroom.
  • When the leaks began: Teixeira, an airman first class, was stationed at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts, where he worked on a classified computer network. He obtained a top-secret security clearance in 2021. According to charging documents, Teixeira began posting classified information to the Discord chatroom in December 2022, and he began uploading photos of the classified documents in January 2023.
  • Intelligence concerns: The fact that the documents sat online for months before being discovered has revived questions about how classified information is handled across the government. The Pentagon has limited access to classified materials in the wake of the leak, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed a 45-day review of classified intelligence handling across in the Defense Department.

11 min ago

What we learned from court documents after Teixeira was charged

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

The affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against Jack Teixeira.
Intelligence leaks suspect Jack Teixeira was charged with unauthorized detention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of classified information and defense materials.

Here are some of the details included in the affidavit and criminal complaint:

The suspect took documents home to photograph: Teixeira was concerned about getting caught transcribing documents at work, so he started taking them home, a member of his online chat group told the FBI, according to court documents.

The leaks included photos of crumpled documents lying on top of magazines and surrounded by other random objects, such as zip-close bags and Gorilla Glue, CNN has previously reported.

The documents looked as if they had been hastily folded up and shoved into a pocket before being removed from a secure location, a source familiar with these kinds of documents told CNN.

Teixeira allegedly started posting photos of documents in December: The guardsman allegedly began posting classified documents online around December 2022, according to an affidavit.

The 21-year-old has held a Top Secret clearance through his IT role with the Air National Guard since 2021, according to the court document. At least one of the documents shared online was accessible to him by virtue of his employment as a guard member, the affidavit says.

He also “maintained sensitive compartmented access (SCI) to other highly classified programs,” the affidavit says.

He used his real home address on social media platform: The social media platform where Teixeira was allegedly posting classified documents, which is not named in the affidavit but which CNN has previously identified as Discord, gave the FBI information on April 12 about the account that had allegedly been posting the documents.

Teixeira used his real name and home address in North Dighton, Massachusetts, for the billing information associated with his Discord account, according to the affidavit.

Teixeira searched for the word "leak": Investigators alleged that a US government agency with the ability to monitor "certain searches conducted on its classified networks" found that Teixeira searched for the word "leak" on his government-issued computer.

One week before his arrest, the suspect "used his government computer to search classified intelligence reporting for the word 'leak,'" according to an affidavit. That search led investigators to believe that Teixeira was looking for the intelligence community’s assessment of who had leaked the classified documents online.