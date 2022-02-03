The US raid comes as various parts of Syria and Iraq have seen an ISIS resurgence 

US soldiers accompanied by members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gather in the neighbourhood of Ghwayran in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh, on January 29, as they search for prisoners believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group, who had escaped from the Kurdish-held Sinaa prison (also known as Ghwayran prison) during an IS attack. (AFP/Getty Images)

The US has repeatedly targeted al Qaeda and its affiliates in northwest Syria, with the Pentagon acknowledging at least one strike in recent months may have resulted in civilian casualties. But yesterday's operation was the largest in scale since a two-hour raid killed ISIS leader Baghdadi in northwest Syria in October 2019.

Last September, the military targeted a senior al Qaeda leader near Idlib, Syria, according to a statement from Central Command. One month later, the military carried out a drone strike against Abdul Hamid al-Matar, a senior al Qaeda leader, Central Command said.

And then in December, the military targeted Musab Kinan, a senior leader of al Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din, near Idlib. Central Command opened an investigation into the possibility of civilian casualties from the strike, but the Pentagon was unable to provide updates at the time.

Meanwhile, various parts of Syria and Iraq have seen an ISIS resurgence.

Last month, over 100 ISIS fighters attacked a prison in Syria's northeast in an attempt to free jailed members of the extremist group. At least 200 prison inmates and 30 security forces died in the clashes that followed the thwarted jail break.