Bomb exploded by counterterrorism target resulted in civilian causalities, administration sources tell CNN

Syrian Civil Defence volunteers evacuate a body from a house in northwestern Syria on February 3 following an overnight raid by US special operations forces against suspected jihadists. (Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP/Getty Images)

A bomb exploded by the target of a US military operation in northwest Syria early Thursday morning resulted in civilian casualties, multiple administration officials told CNN, citing early assessments of the operation.

US Special Forces conducted a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria Wednesday evening killing ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Biden announced Thursday morning.

Sources on the ground reported at least 13 fatalities during the raid, including six children and four women, according to the Syrian civil defense group the White Helmets. There were no US casualties, according to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon will conduct a more thorough after-action review of the Syria raid. But the senior administration official said that “at the beginning of the operation, the terrorist target exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, including women and children."

“While we are still assessing the results of this operation, this appears to be the same cowardly terrorist tactic we saw in the 2019 operation that eliminated al-Baghdadi,” the official said.