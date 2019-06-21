Iran-US tensions escalate after drone downed
British Airways diverts flights from Strait of Hormuz
British Airways is diverting its flights away from the Strait of Hormuz following an escalation of tension in the region, the airline said Friday.
“Our flights continue to operate, using alternative routes,” it said in a statement, adding that the decision was in line with guidance issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The move follows announcements by other airlines including KLM and Qantas, to do the same, all citing safety concerns.
“Our safety and security team are constantly liaising with authorities around the world as part of their comprehensive risk assessment into every route we operate,” BA added.
The FAA on Thursday night issued a notice to US airlines prohibiting flight paths over the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf until further notice.
Trump on possibility of war with Iran: 'You'll find out'
US President Donald Trump has not ruled out a military conflict with Iran.
Just hours before the New York Times reported that Trump approved and subsequently called off strikes against Iran, he was asked by reporters if the US would respond or go to war. "You'll find out," the President responded.
Trump and Bolton debate how to deal with Iran
US President Donald Trump and his national security adviser, John Bolton, are engaged in an ongoing debate over how to handle Iran, a senior White House official told CNN.
Trump's tempered response to the incident Thursday stands in stark contrast to harsh warnings from Bolton, who has publicly and repeatedly called for regime change in Tehran in the past.
The official said that in the Iran debate between Trump and Bolton, officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and incoming acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper play the role of "swing votes."
New York Times: Trump calls off strikes against Iran after approving them
US President Donald Trump abruptly called off military strikes against Iran on Thursday night after previously approving the strikes in retaliation for Iran shooting down a US military drone, The New York Times reports.
The operation was already underway in its initial stages -- ships were in position and planes were in the air -- but no missiles had been fired when the order came to stand down, a senior administration official told the Times.
Iran's downing of a US drone earlier Thursday has left the President caught between Republicans demanding a response and congressional Democrats warning that Trump -- and the Iran policy hardliners on his national security staff, who welcome the confrontation -- could lose control of the situation and lead the US into war.
Indian Navy sends ships to Gulf of Oman
The Indian Navy is deploying two ships to the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to protect Indian-flagged vessels.
In a statement on Friday, the Indian Navy said it was deploying the ships Chennai and Sunayna to “re-assure Indian Flagged Vessels operating/ transiting through Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman following the maritime security incidents in the region.”
Indian aircraft are also undertaking “aerial surveillance” in the area.
Airlines avoiding the region
The tense situation is forcing some airlines to suspend flights over the region.
Australian airline Qantas said Friday it was adjusting its flight paths over the Middle East to avoid the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman until further notice.
A spokesperson said the changes will affect flights between Australia and London, but added that "the impact on flying time will be negligible.”
Dutch carrier KLM also announced changes to its flights over the region following the shooting down of a US drone Thursday.
The US Federal Aviation Administration has put restrictions on US airlines flying over the Gulf of Oman, amid the increased political tensions in the region.
Trump downplays tensions after drone shot down
President Donald Trump downplayed the dramatic escalation in tensions with Iran Thursday, after the downing of a US drone near the Persian Gulf sparked fears that tensions with Tehran could spill over into confrontation.
Calling the shootdown "a new wrinkle, a new fly in the ointment," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office he finds it "hard to believe it was intentional."
Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that "Iran made a very big mistake," as he and his national security officials huddled to weigh possible responses. Some lawmakers called for restraint and others warned Iran should prepare for "severe pain." Asked if the US would respond or go to war, Trump told reporters: "You'll find out."