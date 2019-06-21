British Airways is diverting its flights away from the Strait of Hormuz following an escalation of tension in the region, the airline said Friday.

“Our flights continue to operate, using alternative routes,” it said in a statement, adding that the decision was in line with guidance issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The move follows announcements by other airlines including KLM and Qantas, to do the same, all citing safety concerns.

British Airways has joined other airlines in diverting flights from the region. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

“Our safety and security team are constantly liaising with authorities around the world as part of their comprehensive risk assessment into every route we operate,” BA added.

The FAA on Thursday night issued a notice to US airlines prohibiting flight paths over the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf until further notice.