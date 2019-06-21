Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has released the first images of what it says are pieces of the US drone shot down Thursday, state media outlet IRIB reported Friday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps released images of what it said were pieces of a US drone shot down in Iran's airspace. Photo: IRIB

Iranian officials said the drone had entered the country's airspace and was targeted after several warnings, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The Deputy of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, Qader Rahim-Zadeh, was quoted by Tasnim as saying: