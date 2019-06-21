Iran-US tensions escalate after drone downed
New York Times: Trump calls off strikes against Iran after approving them
US President Donald Trump abruptly called off military strikes against Iran on Thursday night after previously approving the strikes in retaliation for Iran shooting down a US military drone, The New York Times reports.
The operation was already underway in its initial stages -- ships were in position and planes were in the air -- but no missiles had been fired when the order came to stand down, a senior administration official told the Times.
Iran's downing of a US drone earlier Thursday has left the President caught between Republicans demanding a response and congressional Democrats warning that Trump -- and the Iran policy hardliners on his national security staff, who welcome the confrontation -- could lose control of the situation and lead the US into war.
Indian Navy sends ships to Gulf of Oman
The Indian Navy is deploying two ships to the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to protect Indian-flagged vessels.
In a statement on Friday, the Indian Navy said it was deploying the ships Chennai and Sunayna to “re-assure Indian Flagged Vessels operating/ transiting through Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman following the maritime security incidents in the region.”
Indian aircraft are also undertaking “aerial surveillance” in the area.
Airlines avoiding the region
The tense situation is forcing some airlines to suspend flights over the region.
Australian airline Qantas said Friday it was adjusting its flight paths over the Middle East to avoid the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman until further notice.
A spokesperson said the changes will affect flights between Australia and London, but added that "the impact on flying time will be negligible.”
Dutch carrier KLM also announced changes to its flights over the region following the shooting down of a US drone Thursday.
The US Federal Aviation Administration has put restrictions on US airlines flying over the Gulf of Oman, amid the increased political tensions in the region.
Trump downplays tensions after drone shot down
President Donald Trump downplayed the dramatic escalation in tensions with Iran Thursday, after the downing of a US drone near the Persian Gulf sparked fears that tensions with Tehran could spill over into confrontation.
Calling the shootdown "a new wrinkle, a new fly in the ointment," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office he finds it "hard to believe it was intentional."
Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that "Iran made a very big mistake," as he and his national security officials huddled to weigh possible responses. Some lawmakers called for restraint and others warned Iran should prepare for "severe pain." Asked if the US would respond or go to war, Trump told reporters: "You'll find out."
Why the Strait of Hormuz is so important
The Strait of Hormuz has been the site of increasing tensions in recent weeks.
The channel, which is only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.
Passage through the strait is the only way to move oil from Persian Gulf producers to the world's oceans, and tensions in the area often affect oil prices.