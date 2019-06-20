US drone shot down: Iran says it downed an approaching US spy drone on Thursday. The US says the drone was flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

Escalating tensions: The move is likely to increase friction between Washington and Tehran. Their relationship has taken a worrying turn this week.

US sending troops: President Donald Trump announced Monday he would send 1,000 more troops to the Middle East.

Tanker attack: US officials blame Iran for conducting attacks against two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week, which Tehran denies.