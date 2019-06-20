Iran shoots down US drone
Tensions between Washington and Tehran were heightened last week, when two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman.
US officials blame Iran for conducting attacks against oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which Iran denied. President Donald Trump himself accused Iran of being behind the provocation, telling Fox News last week: "It was them that did it."
The US Navy took CNN's Sam Kiley to view the damaged tanker. Watch the video above, and read Sam Kiley's analysis on the attacks here.
Iran says downing of the drone was warning message to the US
The downing of the US drone was a warning message to the United States that Iranian army forces are capable of countering any “foreign aggression,” the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Major General Hossein Salami has said, according to the country's Tasnim news agency on Thursday.
In a strongly worded statement, Salami said the nation is "ready and prepared" for war.
Salami said Iran’s airspace is “a red line,” and warned the US that "the only way for our enemies to be safe is to respect our sovereignty, national security, and the national interests of the great Iranian nation.”
“We declare that we do not want war with any country, but we are completely and totally ready and prepared for war,” he said.
Iran shoots down a US spy drone
A US drone was shot down by Iranian forces on Thursday, in a move likely to escalate tensions between the two adversaries. The two nations vary in their accounts of the attack.
What the US has said: A US official told CNN that Iran shot down a US military drone in international airspace Thursday, over the Strait of Hormuz.
What Iran has said: A contradictory earlier report from Iran's state-run Press TV said the country's elite Revolutionary Guards fired on an "intruding American spy drone," downing it over the country's southern coastal province of Hormozga, inside Iranian airspace.
What sort of drone was involved? Press TV reported the drone was a US-made RQ-4 Global Hawk, while the US official said it was a MQ-4C Triton. Both are unmanned surveillance aircraft developed by weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman.
CNN has been unable to independently verify the details of the Iranian state media report.
Reuters quoted Cap. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Central Command, as saying "no US aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace" Thursday.