A picture obtained by AFP from Iranian News Agency ISNA on June 13, 2019 reportedly shows fire and smoke billowing from Norwegian owned Front Altair tanker said to have been attacked in the waters of the Gulf of Oman. -/AFP/Getty Images

Two tankers were apparently attacked in the Gulf of Oman Thursday, less than a month after four other ships were struck in the region.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened: Three explosions were reported on board the Marshall Islands-flagged "Front Altair" oil tanker, which is owned by the Bermuda-based Norwegian company Frontline, the Norwegian Maritime Agency said. The company said that a fire broke out after an explosion and that the cause of the blast was unclear. A second vessel, the Japanese-owned chemical tanker, "Kokura Courageous" was "attacked" twice "with some sort of shell," the ship's co-manager Michio Yuube said.

The two ships — one carrying oil and the other transporting a cargo of chemicals — were struck in international waters near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. All crew members were evacuated and are safe, according to the owners of the two ships. What the US is saying: The US has blamed Iran for the attack and released video footage that it claims shows an Iranian patrol boat removing an exploded mine from one of the vessels' hulls.

The apparent attacks come at a time of tension between the US and Iran. In May, four oil tankers were attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, an incident that the US suspected was the responsibility of Iran.

Tehran denied any involvement in the earlier attacks. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested that the US was quick to make allegations "without a shred of evidence."