U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks from the State Department briefing room on June 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, saying the assessment was based on intelligence, but presented no evidence to support his claim.

Pompeo spoke hours after the two tankers were attacked Thursday and less than a month after four other ships in the region were struck in what appears to be a similar way.

“It is the assessment by the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks that occurred in the Gulf of Oman today," Pompeo told reporters at the US State Department.

Pompeo said the conclusion was based on "intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation."

National Security Adviser John Bolton also blamed Iran for those strikes Thursday, again without offering evidence that Tehran was responsible.