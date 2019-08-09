2020 Democrats campaign at the Iowa State Fair
Andrew Yang breaks down in tears at gun safety town hall
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang became visibly emotional when discussing gun violence prevention with a woman who said she lost her daughter to a stray bullet.
During the Everytown Gun Safety Town Hall in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Yang was asked a question by a woman named Stephanie about preventing unintentional shootings by children.
Stephanie, who is from Las Vegas, lost her 4-year-old daughter Dayla when she was struck and killed by a stray bullet in March 2011. Her son, Dayla’s twin, witnessed it.
When Stephanie finished her question, Yang asked the moderator if it was OK if he went to give her a hug. As he came back up on stage, Yang said, “I have a three- and six-year-old boy, and I was imagining…” before getting too choked up to continue.
Fighting back tears for several seconds, he added, “I was imagining it was one of them that got shot and the other saw,” before breaking down into tears again and telling Stephanie, “I’m so sorry.”
Yang continued to fight his tears, and the audience clapped supportively.
Kamala Harris links Trump to gun violence
Sen. Kamala Harris debuted a new line at a gun safety forum in Des Moines today, linking President Donald Trump and his rhetoric to the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Harris specifically named the El Paso shooting, in which the alleged gunman had railed against Latinos and immigrants.
“People say to me that Donald Trump caused those folks to be killed… Well, no, of course he didn’t pull the trigger, but he certainly had been tweeting out the ammunition,” the California Democrat said.
Harris, when asked about how people of color and gun violence, said America and the media had "come to believe and accept ... the killing of, in particular, young black and brown men in America."
A hush fell over the crowd when the California Democrat began to tell the story of black moms who came to her office after their sons were killed while she was district attorney in San Francisco, and complained to her of a double standard.
Harris described: “She would cry and say, 'If my child died of cancer, people would have a level of sympathy or empathy, if my child died in a car crash – they would treat me a certain way, but because my child died of gun violence in the streets they are treating him and me like a statistic. And not honoring me or giving me the dignity of a mother who has lost her child.”
Harris said there were different sets of rules for minority communities.
“For so many of these black and brown men, they are considered a statistic when they are killed. And we have to come to terms with that by speaking this truth as it makes some people feel," she said. "And then deal with it in a way that we then respond to the violence in these communities with love and care.”
Deep fried Twinkies and turkey legs: What to eat at the Iowa State Fair
As attendees muscle their way through the crowds of the Iowa State Fair, they have an array of foods to choose from.
Among this year's selection:
- Deep fried: Twinkies, Oreos, cherry pie, apple pie, mac and cheese, fruit kabobs, deviled eggs
- Cheese on a stick
- Popcorn on a stick
- Bologna on a stick
- Poutine with your choice of meat, such as pork belly, on top
- Bomb pop lemonade
Biden mocks 'tree of liberty' gun rights advocates
At a gun safety forum in Des Moines, former Vice President Joe Biden mocked advocates of Second Amendment rights who lean on Thomas Jefferson’s famous “tree of liberty” quote.
“Give me a break,” Biden said. “Carrying concealed weapons? Come on. Come on.”
“Can you go out and buy a flamethrower? Can you go out and buy an F-15?” he said. “If you want to protect yourself against the federal government, you’re going to need at least an F-15.”
Biden was mocking pro-gun advocates who cite Jefferson’s line, delivered in a letter discussing Shays’ Rebellion: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants. It is it's natural manure.”
“No amendment is, in fact, absolute,” Biden said. “You cannot, you cannot stand up in this hall and yell ‘fire.’ That’s not freedom of speech.”
Biden also brought up a controversial remark he’d made in the past that the National Rifle Association is not gun control advocates’ enemy. He said the problem is that “the gun manufacturers are supplying the leadership of the NRA with their income.”
“The reason they don’t want what they know is rational gun policy is they’ll sell fewer guns. They’ll sell less ammunition. Who in God’s name needs a weapon that can handle 100 rounds? For God’s sake,” he said.
He advocated a series of gun control measures, starting with requiring gun manufacturers to use biometric markers -- like a fingerprint, used to unlock older iPhones -- that ensure only the owner of a gun can fire it.
Biden also said gun manufacturers should not be shielded from liability for how their guns are used. Additionally, he advocated for confiscating the guns of anyone with a restraining order and for an assault weapons ban.
“There’s a lot of practical things that we’re not doing that are easily able to be done, but it requires the federal government to have a commitment to follow through on what all of you are talking about,” Biden said.
Kamala Harris says Walmart should stop selling guns
After delivering her soapbox speech at the Iowa State Fair, California Sen. Kamala Harris told reporters that she believed Walmart "should stop selling guns."
She elaborated by emphasizing the importance of background checks, saying, “if they participate in background checks,” she would change her mind, “but right now, they’re not” participating.
Walmart is one of the biggest gun sellers in the world. The retailer has taken down displays of violent video games following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
The senator drew one of the biggest crowds so far at the Des Moines Register's Soapboax, delivering her stump speech and inspiring applause as she explained her policy proposals and taking jabs at President Donald Trump.
"Fight we will. Fight we must. This is a fight born of optimism," she told the crowd. "It's a fight we will win."
As she arrived at the fair -- right before reporters swarmed around her -- she noted that she hadn't been before.
She got right to business, from flipping pork chops with the Iowa Pork Association to voting in the corn kernel casting.
"I think I'll vote for myself," she said as she dropped a kernel into a jar.
Democrats speak at the annual Wing Ding dinner: Sanders, Booker, Yang, Harris, Inslee, Warren, Biden
Here are the highlights from the final 7 candidates who spoke at the Wing Ding dinner Friday night in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sanders isn’t shy about naming his enemies: “Wall Street and the drug companies and the insurance companies and the fossil fuel industry and the NRA.”
He is also direct about what it would take to overcome those forces: “An unprecedented grassroots movement.”
The Vermont senator also called for gun control measures, and said Trump is “the most dangerous president in the history of this country”
“Together, we will end the racism and the sexism and the Islamophobia and the homophobia and all the other phobias that this President exhibits. And we will end white nationalism in this country, as well.”
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
Booker scrapped the shortened version of his stump speech that most candidates were delivering to instead focus his five minutes on gun violence.
In the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Booker said he would not “let the slaughter of our fellow citizens just disappear in the next media cycle.”
“This road won’t be easy. There’ll be weeks like this,” Booker said.
“It’s not just the mass shootings,” he said. “It’s the fact that every day in America, people are being slaughtered in communities like mine where the sound of gunfire is so regular.”
“This is not a referendum on one guy in one office; this is a referendum on us and who we are going to be to each other. This is one of those moral moments in our nation that is going to define the moral character of our country,” Booker said.
Booker earned the second standing ovation of the night with a rousing close, telling the crowd they can “overcome this darkness with our light. This is the call of our country. And it is time for the United States of America to rise again.”
Andrew Yang
The entrepreneur’s focus on the economic threat of automation was a major change of pace.
“We’re in the third inning of the greatest economic transformation in the history of our country,” he said. “It is up to you to do something about it.”
He pitched his proposal to give every American $1,000 per month, which he said would be the “tech check.”
“It would go right back into your communities,” he said, paying for things like day care and Little League sign-ups. “It would help give rural areas a real path forward, because we know rural areas are getting sucked dry by today’s economy.”
“And unlike the nonsense out of Washington, DC, this would work,” Yang said.
California Sen. Kamala Harris
Harris’ argument was straightforward: “We are better than this. So this is a moment of time for us to fight for the best of who we are.”
The California senator said Trump’s presidency has been about “trying to divide us.”
She lambasted Trump’s impact on farmers, saying that “this man’s fragile ego” has “prompted trade policy by tweet.”
“This is a fight not only for the soul of our country, born out of love for our country, but this is a fight knowing that this is so much worse than what we ever hoped it could be,” she said of Trump’s presidency.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
“I’m here to say this one thing,” Inslee began by saying. “If you put me on the debate stage with Donald Trump, I will beat him like a two-dollar mule.
“Of course. we Democrats don’t do that to animals,” he said. “We treat them with respect. And the reason for that is, I’ve never met a mule that lies like Donald Trump … and I’ve never met a mule that was a white nationalist.”
Inslee said if he is elected, the Democratic Party would prioritize investing in small towns.
Inslee bragged about Washington state’s progressive policies, including net neutrality, equal pay and efforts to combat climate change.
He also touted his vote to ban assault weapons, saying he knew he would lose his seat in Congress over it -- which he did, a cost Inslee said was worth paying.
And Inslee said he would make defeating the climate crisis “the No. 1 priority of the United States of America.”
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Warren delved into the weeds of her policy proposals focused on rural America, focusing on community hospitals and family farms.
“We start by being willing to fight against hospital mergers that cost us our local hospitals. And we recognize the economics: small hospitals operate on thin margins. That means everyone who comes in the door needs to be covered by health care, that’s one of the reasons I support 'Medicare for All,'” she said.
Warren added that “we need to have the courage to break up big ag, to fight against big ag.”
But her biggest applause line came when she touted her “wealth tax” proposal -- a 2% fee on America’s wealthiest people.
“We’ve had enough of an America where the government works better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. 2020 is our chance: We can make this government work for all of America,” she said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Rather than touting his own policy proposals, Biden argued that Trump is “an existential threat” who is eroding “the guardrails of society that we set up long ago to contain the abuse of power.”
He compared Trump’s presidency, which he said is “white nationalism” and “white supremacy,” to the Ku Klux Klan’s prominence in the 1920s.
“Donald Trump offers no moral leadership. He has no interest in unifying the country. There’s no evidence the presidency has awakened his conscience,” he said.
Biden, who sat in the front row and watched others speak, said that “the core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very own sense of who we are is at stake.”
“Presidents, the words they say matter. They can move markets. They can send women and men to war. They can make peace. They can inspire us to reach the moon. They can appeal to our better angels. But they can also induce the ugliest, most venal side of society,” he said.
Democrats speak at the annual Wing Ding dinner: Buttigieg, Gabbard, Gillibrand, de Blasio, Williamson, Castro, Ryan
Here's what the next seven candidates had to say at Friday's Wing Ding dinner in Clear Lake, Iowa:
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Buttigieg was the night’s first show-stopper -- taking the stage to the loudest cheers yet and ending with a standing ovation.
He delivered a shortened, amped-up version of his argument that Democrats need to reclaim words like "freedom" and "patriotism."
“Values like freedom are not conservative values, they’re American values, and today they have progressive implication,” he said.
Among the examples Buttigieg cited: “Women are not free in this country when their access to reproductive care is being dictated by male bosses and male politicians.”
“We’re going to break that spell that has people thinking that the flag belongs on one side of the aisle,” he said as he wandered the stage.
In an implicit call for generational change, Buttigieg mixed in jabs at Trump such as: “How does a guy like Donald Trump ever get to be cheating distance from the Oval Office to begin with? That doesn’t happen in ordinary times.”
And he said that “white nationalism is a national security threat to this country.”
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Another military veteran, Gabbard asked the crowd to give veterans in the crowd an ovation.
She said as president, she would commit to “ending these wasteful, regime-change wars.”
Her speech struck the theme of “putting the interests of our country and the American people above all else.”
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Gillibrand opened with a story about watching her grandmother and her friends stuff envelopes as political organizers when she was 11 years old and being mesmerized by their jiggly arms.
She also touted her victory in a relatively red House district, before she became a senator representing deep-blue New York. “I know how to win in red places and blue places and purple places,” she said.
Gillibrand touted her advocacy for cracking down on military sexual assault and making permanent a measure to pay for care of 9/11 first responders.
“If you want to get something done in Washington, just tell me it’s impossible and I promise you I’ll get it done,” she said.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
De Blasio touted a push in New York City for two weeks of paid vacation for everyone, and said those two weeks off each year should be required nationwide.
De Blasio was the first Democrat to brag about an appearance on Fox News, telling the crowd his son helped him prepared for a hostile interview with Sean Hannity.
“I was able to put Sean in his place because I had a good coach,” he said.
Wherever de Blasio goes, he seems to be followed by protests of his actions in tNew York City.
At one point, he asked: “Are we the party of change?”
A woman in the back of the room answered: “Are we the party of making the trains run on time?”
Marianne Williamson
The author opened with a message about Democrats whose policy visions she said she agreed with: “We’ve been saying these things, and we lost last time.”
She said Democrats need to “embrace a more transformational vision.”
“The American people’s goodness and love has not been channeled through our politics the way it should be, and not for a long time,” Williamson said.
She said Democrats must stop taking money from powerful interests.
“Ladies and gentlemen, people can smell it,” she said.
And she took a swing at California Sen. Kamala Harris, the former California attorney general for whom the claim she’ll “prosecute the case” against Trump is a go-to line.
“I am not prosecuting a case against Donald Trump,” she said. “I am prosecuting a case against the system that delivered Donald Trump.”
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
Castro pointed to the shootings in recent days in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. “It is not a foregone conclusion that we are going to keep getting better,” he said.
He was the first candidate to talk about systemic racism in police forces, saying he wants “greater accountability and transparency in police departments.”
“We need to move forward as one nation, with one destiny … the smartest, the healthiest, the fairest and the most prosperous nation on earth,” Castro said.
He said his first executive order as president would be rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, the l2015 deal on global warming targets that the Trump administration has vowed to leave.
Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
Ryan focused squarely on an animated call for gun control, saying he’d just returned from a trip to Kentucky to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow gun reforms to advance.
“We put a caravan together with Moms Demand Action and myself. We went through Ohio and we picked up moms. And we went down to Louisville, Kentucky, where Mitch McConnell lives, and we took the fight to his backyard, saying we need gun reform in the United States of America and we need it now,” he said.
Ryan added: “People are dying in the streets of this country, getting killed by weapons that were made for battlefields, not neighborhoods like Dayton, Ohio.”
He also channeled Louisville’s legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s famous line to someone who said he’d seen Ali knocked down, saying: “America has never been knocked down. We’re either up or we’re getting up.”