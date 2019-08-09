CNN

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney participated in an Iowa State Fair tradition Friday — he flipped pork chops.

He told CNN that grilling is one of the few things in life that brings instant satisfaction.

Delaney said he enjoys flipping pork chops for one very important reason: “It gets me one step closer to eating pork chops,” he said.

This is Delaney's third visit to the state fair.

He said fairgoers want to see presidential candidates flipping their pork chops on one condition: “If they do a good job at it."