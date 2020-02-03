Senator Elizabeth Warren's campaign bus is seen at her Caucus night Rally at Forte Banquet and Conference Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, February 3. Matt Marton/EPARTON

Elizabeth Warren advisers tell CNN that the campaign has anticipated since the very beginning that turnout for the 2020 Iowa caucuses would be very high, possibly even higher than in 2008 when nearly 240,000 people showed up.

“We’ve been betting the whole time that it’s going to be high turnout,” one adviser tells CNN.

How this affects their strategy: Their strategic decisions on the ground in Iowa have very much taken that into account at every turn – the campaign has purposefully cast a wide net in looking for and trying to identify potential supporters. Those people include Iowans who didn’t caucus at all in 2016, Republicans, people unaligned with a political party and individuals who have not consistently voted in the past. It’s no accident that the campaign’s final TV ads in Iowa have featured former Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump supporters.

“Building for the widest possible universe is the safer bet because we will also have identified the supporters we need to win even in a lower turnout environment,” another adviser said.

What this means: The Warren campaign should see it as potentially good news tonight if turnout is high. If turnout isn’t high? The campaign is insisting that anticipating for high turnout will ultimately pay off in that scenario, as well, since they feel that they’ve identified a broad swatch of voters from the get-go.