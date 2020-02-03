Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price faced intense criticism from multiple Democratic campaigns during a call early on Tuesday morning, with senior advisers repeatedly questioning the transparency of the process.

CNN listened to the call, where Price provided little guidance on when the first numbers would be reported.

Price sought to defend the process, arguing that the delay in reporting results stemmed from the party’s desire to “ensure the integrity of the process” but that the party was working to keep “campaigns in the loop throughout this entire process.”

That did not quell concerns from a host of campaigns, which raised questions about the integrity of the Iowa caucuses and why no numbers had been reported.

When Price was pressed by the Warren campaign about what percentage of information the party currently has, Price said he would “get back to you on that info” because “we are still gathering information as we are speaking.”

When asked whether he was confident that “every caucusgoer tonight filled out a preference card and that was administrated correctly,” Price bluntly said, “Yes.”

The most direct criticism of process came from Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to Bernie Sanders’ campaign, who said claims that the delay stemmed from the need to report three numbers – the number of first alignment, the number of second alignment and the number state delegate equivalents – was “bogus.”

“We are hearing some chatter that (the party is) blaming this delay on you having to report three numbers, not one,” Weaver said.

When Price began to said the delay was caused by a “reporting issue,” Weaver called the excuse “bogus” and said, if true, “the whole process has been a fraud for 100 years.”

“We want to make sure (this) is accurate and that preserves the integrity of those results as well,” Price said. “We have not had those numbers reported before, so we want to make sure those results are accurate, just like all information we put out.”

Weaver told Price that his answer was “disappointing.”

Price ended the call by saying, “We will be transparent as we go forward through this process, but again we want to make sure we are protecting the integrity of the process, the integrity of the result … we will keep you in the loop.”

In a brief call with reporters following the campaign call, party officials reiterated their belief that “integrity of the results is paramount” and that they were continuing to brief campaigns.

The party did not take any questions.