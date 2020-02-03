Biden donor: "This is disappointing"

John Locher/AP

A longtime Democratic fundraiser who supports Vice President Joe Biden called the partial, delayed Iowa results "disappointing."

The results — currently with just 62% of precincts reporting — showed Biden in fourth place

“Yeah, this is disappointing,” the donor said. “You sit there wondering how can the totals be this low for a former vice president?”

The donor said recent fundraising up through Tuesday morning had been strong. “The question is what will these numbers mean” for donors, the source added. “Will they panic?”

The donor said Biden’s supporters still hope that South Carolina — where African Americans represent about 60% of the Democratic primary electorate – will serve as a firewall for Biden.

“The storyline hasn’t changed. Iowa is Iowa. South Carolina embodies Biden’s supporters.”

Campaign finance reports released last Friday showed Biden started the year with slightly less than $9 million in cash reserves, a weaker cash position than his leading rivals. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had more than twice that amount remaining in his campaign war chest.