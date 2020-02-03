Trump wins the Iowa Republican caucuses, CNN projects

Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa. Andrew Harnik/AP

It's 7 p.m. local time in Iowa, which means all 1,678 precinct locations have shut their doors to start caucusing. Early entrance polls show Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren leading.

Here's what happens now: Neighbors will hear messages from the state party chair, local officials and possibly campaign representatives. They will then show their first preference for president.

Voters will split up into different sections of the room dedicated to their presidential candidate of choice. Typically, a candidate needs 15% of the vote to remain viable, as determined by the amount of people participating in the precinct location. Smaller locations may have different viability thresholds.

After that: If a candidate is not viable, their voters can realign to another viable candidate or join together to create a group in support of another candidate that meets the threshold.

In a change from previous cycles, voters who select a viable candidate for their initial preference will not be allowed to realign. In fact, they will be given a presidential preference card to write their choice down to create a paper trail in case a recount is requested.

Watch more: