The 2020 Iowa caucuses
Trump wins the Iowa Republican caucuses, CNN projects
President Trump will win the Iowa Republican Iowa caucuses, CNN projects. It's an expected result that shows his popularity in his party.
She brought her 2 kids to the caucus in Cedar Rapids
Megan Duffy, who supports Elizabeth Warren, brought her kids to the caucus in Cedar Rapids: 2-year-old Finlay and 6-year-old Crosby.
The last time she caucused was in 2008. She added that she'd like Iowa to switch to a primary because it’s too hard to caucus with kids.
How self-described liberals picked vs. moderates
According to entrance polls, two in five Iowa caucusgoers who described themselves as "very liberal" support Bernie Sanders, while around a quarter went for Elizabeth Warren. Fewer — around one in 10 — support Pete Buttigieg.
Among moderate Democratic caucusgoers...
- A third support Joe Biden
- About a quarter said they back Buttigieg
- Around one in 10 support either Amy Klobuchar or Sanders
Overall, about two in five identified as somewhat liberal, a quarter as very liberal and a third as moderate.
About entrance polls: The Democratic entrance poll estimates how much support a presidential candidate has at the start of the caucus process and will more closely reflect the first round of voting. It does not reflect the final caucus result, which is used to calculate the state delegate equivalents that a candidate is expected to win.
Iowa Democratic Party doesn't expect results delays after mobile app complaints
The Iowa Democratic Party does not expect concerns about a mobile app used to transmit caucus totals will create any delay in reporting statewide vote totals.
Technical concerns prompted at least one precinct chair to decide to use a call-in hotline to report local results.
IDP Campaign Communications Director Jeremy Busch told CNN in an email that “the IDP has absolute confidence in both systems for speed and accuracy. The app has been provided as a reporting option for those who would prefer to use that system, and we expect no differences in our speed in releasing the data once we receive it from the chairs.”
Warren flew to Iowa from DC and rushed to a caucus site to thank supporters
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s communications director Kristen Orthman tells CNN that it was important for the senator to visit a caucus site tonight after rushing back from Washington, DC so she could show her appreciation to supporters and organizers in person.
This is in line with what we saw from Warren over the weekend: At the top of her stump speech at every event, she thanked Iowans for everything they’ve taught her and told her over the last year of campaigning.
Warren — like other US senators running for president — have been in Washington for President Trump's impeachment trial.
Doors are closed in the Iowa caucuses. Here are the early leaders.
It's 7 p.m. local time in Iowa, which means all 1,678 precinct locations have shut their doors to start caucusing. Early entrance polls show Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren leading.
Here's what happens now: Neighbors will hear messages from the state party chair, local officials and possibly campaign representatives. They will then show their first preference for president.
Voters will split up into different sections of the room dedicated to their presidential candidate of choice. Typically, a candidate needs 15% of the vote to remain viable, as determined by the amount of people participating in the precinct location. Smaller locations may have different viability thresholds.
After that: If a candidate is not viable, their voters can realign to another viable candidate or join together to create a group in support of another candidate that meets the threshold.
In a change from previous cycles, voters who select a viable candidate for their initial preference will not be allowed to realign. In fact, they will be given a presidential preference card to write their choice down to create a paper trail in case a recount is requested.
These are the 3 numbers we will be getting tonight
This year, the Iowa Democratic Party will release three numbers: first preference, final preference and state delegate equivalent results:
- The first preference shows the number of people supporting candidates in the first round of caucusing.
- The final preference shows how many people supported each candidate during the second round of caucusing, similar to the popular vote.
- The state delegate equivalent is calculated based on the final preference totals. It’s the number of state convention delegates that a candidate would eventually win, based on the local results from precinct caucuses.
CNN will project the Iowa caucuses winner by the candidate who receives the most state delegate equivalents.
Today is the 150th anniversary of the ratification of 15th Amendment
Monday marks the 150th anniversary of the ratification of the 15th Amendment, which gave African American men the right to vote in the United States.
Iowa was the 28th state to ratify the amendment, giving the amendment the necessary support to become part of the US Constitution on February 3, 1870.
The 150th anniversary of the ratification comes on caucuses day in Iowa, where voters are heading to precinct locations to caucus for their preferred candidate for president.
On Monday evening, the White House put out a statement celebrating the ratification of the amendment, and acknowledged the “challenges that minorities and women have overcome and the significant contributions they continue to make in advancing liberty and building a stronger America.”
“The ratification of the 15th Amendment was a tremendous step towards a more just society,” the statement by the White House reads. “Fifty years later, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment, African American women also secured the right to vote, alongside other adult women.”
“Today, as we recognize the remarkable progress we have made as a Nation in forming a more perfect Union,” the statement continues, “we acknowledge the challenges that minorities and women have overcome and the significant contributions they continue to make in advancing liberty and building a stronger America.”
South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn, the majority whip of the US House of Representatives, tweeted, “For much of its first 100 years, the right existed only on paper. And we still face voter discrimination.”
“We must continue to fight to remove all barriers to the ballot box,” Clybrun wrote.
What the Iowa entrance polls show
Entrance polls show a quarter of Iowa caucusgoers picked candidates in the final days:
- Around a quarter of Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa decided who to support in the last few days or today, according to entrance polls conducted Monday.
- More than half of Democratic caucusgoers decided who to support before January, while fewer than one in five made up their minds during January.
Around two-thirds had attended an Iowa caucus before, with about a third of them first-timers, less than in 2016 (44% first time caucusgoers) and 2008 (57%).
Caucusgoers would prefer a nominee who can beat President Trump (around two-thirds) than someone who agrees with them on the issues.
